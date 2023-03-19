What's new

China discovers huge gold deposit worth $3 trillion

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
61,374
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China
China discovers huge gold deposit worth $3 trillion
Gong Zhe

21:11, 19-Mar-2023

China has recently discovered a gold deposit of nearly 50 tonnes. /CFP

China has recently discovered a gold deposit of nearly 50 tonnes. /CFP

China has recently discovered a huge gold deposit with a reserve of nearly 50 tonnes, which can be sold for around $3 trillion at current market price.

The deposit is located in rural Rushan City, eastern China's Shandong Province, according to province mineral resource authority.

"The deposit covers a large area," said Shandong Provincial Bureau of Geology and Mineral Resources. "The ores are easy to mine and dress."

Shandong Province is rich in gold resources with a larger production than any other provincial areas across China for the past four decades.

"The prospectors drilled more than 250 holes as deep as 1,400 meters to find the deposit," Zhou Mingling, deputy head of the 6th Geological Brigade at the bureau, told local media Dazhong Daily.
Government evaluation showed the deposit can produce 2,000 tonnes of gold ores for at least 20 years.

news.cgtn.com

China discovers huge gold deposit worth $3 billion

Experts said mining will take more than 20 years.
news.cgtn.com news.cgtn.com
 
China published gold mine is NOT big at all. And the grade is horrible.

Even at one time South Africa tailings has better grade.

China may have secret large gold mine, that she do not want to publish and exploit.
 
Last edited:
I'm confused, how can a gold deposit reserve of 50 tonnes can produce 2000 tonnes of gold ore for 20 years?
 
Brainsucker said:
I'm confused, how can a gold deposit reserve of 50 tonnes can produce 2000 tonnes of gold ore for 20 years?
Click to expand...

No contradiction. 2000 tonnes or raw ore. 50 tonnes of gold.

This is quite high grade 2.5%. However if the mine is underground it may still not profitable.


In contrast, South Africa mine used to be 6% surface mine. Now they go deeper and deeper but still grade around 6%. Single mine in South Africa can have 3000t -10,000t gold alone, not ore.. and no one actually knows how many. Geologist just survey more as they mine deeper.
 
beijingwalker said:
China discovers huge gold deposit worth $3 trillion
Gong Zhe

21:11, 19-Mar-2023

China has recently discovered a gold deposit of nearly 50 tonnes. /CFP

China has recently discovered a gold deposit of nearly 50 tonnes. /CFP

China has recently discovered a huge gold deposit with a reserve of nearly 50 tonnes, which can be sold for around $3 trillion at current market price.

The deposit is located in rural Rushan City, eastern China's Shandong Province, according to province mineral resource authority.

"The deposit covers a large area," said Shandong Provincial Bureau of Geology and Mineral Resources. "The ores are easy to mine and dress."

Shandong Province is rich in gold resources with a larger production than any other provincial areas across China for the past four decades.

"The prospectors drilled more than 250 holes as deep as 1,400 meters to find the deposit," Zhou Mingling, deputy head of the 6th Geological Brigade at the bureau, told local media Dazhong Daily.
Government evaluation showed the deposit can produce 2,000 tonnes of gold ores for at least 20 years.

news.cgtn.com

China discovers huge gold deposit worth $3 billion

Experts said mining will take more than 20 years.
news.cgtn.com news.cgtn.com
Click to expand...
Congratulations
 
50 tons of gold in present rate is about 3 billion, not 3 trillion. Someone definitely didn't proof read the article.
I don't think anyone finding 50 tonnes of gold is such a big deal, unless the deposit is like 50,000 tons.
 
beijingwalker said:
China discovers huge gold deposit worth $3 trillion
Gong Zhe

21:11, 19-Mar-2023

China has recently discovered a gold deposit of nearly 50 tonnes. /CFP

China has recently discovered a gold deposit of nearly 50 tonnes. /CFP

China has recently discovered a huge gold deposit with a reserve of nearly 50 tonnes, which can be sold for around $3 trillion at current market price.

The deposit is located in rural Rushan City, eastern China's Shandong Province, according to province mineral resource authority.

"The deposit covers a large area," said Shandong Provincial Bureau of Geology and Mineral Resources. "The ores are easy to mine and dress."

Shandong Province is rich in gold resources with a larger production than any other provincial areas across China for the past four decades.

"The prospectors drilled more than 250 holes as deep as 1,400 meters to find the deposit," Zhou Mingling, deputy head of the 6th Geological Brigade at the bureau, told local media Dazhong Daily.
Government evaluation showed the deposit can produce 2,000 tonnes of gold ores for at least 20 years.

news.cgtn.com

China discovers huge gold deposit worth $3 billion

Experts said mining will take more than 20 years.
news.cgtn.com news.cgtn.com
Click to expand...

It’s 3 Billion not Trillion USD.
1 Ton of GOLD is around 55 million USD.
50 Tons is around 2.7 Billion USD,
 
dbc said:
It’s 3 Billion not Trillion USD.
1 Ton of GOLD is around 55 million USD.
50 Tons is around 2.7 Billion USD,
Click to expand...
It's Beijing, what do you expect??

StraightEdge said:
50 tons of gold in present rate is about 3 billion, not 3 trillion. Someone definitely didn't proof read the article.
I don't think anyone finding 50 tonnes of gold is such a big deal, unless the deposit is like 50,000 tons.
Click to expand...
I would have died of heart attack if I found 50 tons of gold in my backyard.
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Chinese scientists turn to artificial intelligence as potential 1,000km seam of rare earth minerals found in Himalayas
Replies
0
Views
170
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
StraightEdge
China Has $3 Trillion of ‘Hidden’ Currency Reserves
Replies
0
Views
84
StraightEdge
StraightEdge
Philosopher
Iran’s lithium find is a potential game changer
Replies
1
Views
364
retaxis
retaxis
Viet
Vietnam boosts rare earths output by tenfold, data show
Replies
0
Views
174
Viet
Viet
Viet
Vietnam to up annual raw rare earths output to 2m tonnes by 2030
Replies
4
Views
94
KAL-EL
KAL-EL

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom