China developed the "Chapter 9 No. 3" optical quantum computing prototype, which once again set a world record

Pan Jianwei's team developed the "Chapter 9 No. 3" optical quantum computing prototype, which once again set a world recordOn October 11, the research team of Professor Pan Jianwei and Professor Lu Chaoyang of the Institute of Quantum Information and Quantum Science and Technology Innovation of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, University of Science and Technology of China, and the Shanghai Institute of Microsystem and Information Technology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, and the National Parallel Computer Engineering Technology Research Center successfully built a quantum computing prototype of 255 photons "Chapter 9 No. 3".This breakthrough work once again broke the world record for optical quantum information technology and took a solid step on the road to developing quantum computers. According to the optimal algorithm mentioned in the paper, "Chapter 9 3" can process Gaussian boson sampling mathematical problems a million times faster than the previous generation "Chapter 9 2" and 100 million billion times faster than the most powerful supercomputer "Frontier".Recently, a related paper was published in Physical Review Letters [1] under the title "Gaussian Boson Sampling with Pseudo-Photon-Number-Resolving Detectors and Quantum Computational Advantage".The co-first authors of the paper are Yu-Hao Deng, Yi-Chao Gu, Hua-Liang Liu, Si-Qiu Gong and Hao Su of the University of Science and Technology of China, and the co-corresponding authors are Professor Lu Chaoyang and Professor Pan Jianwei.The theoretical model of the traditional general-purpose computer is a general-purpose Turing machine, and the theoretical model of the general-purpose quantum computer is a general-purpose Turing machine reinterpreted by the laws of quantum mechanics.In general, there is no essential difference between the problems that quantum computers and classical computers can solve. However, due to the existence of quantum mechanical superposition, quantum computers have parallel computing capabilities, and specific algorithms can greatly improve computing efficiency and achieve exponential computing acceleration, thereby solving some complex problems that cannot be solved by traditional computers and require a large number of calculations, such as the simulation of nuclear fusion reactors.Therefore, quantum computers have always been placed on high hopes, countries around the world have invested a lot of manpower and material resources in research, and the international academic community has also formulated a "three-step" development route, that is, to verify the superiority of quantum computing, medium-scale quantum computing in noisy environments, and quantum computing that can be generalized.Figure 丨The "three-step" strategy for developing quantum computers (Source: Towards Data Science)In the "three-step" strategy of developing quantum computers, the first step has been completed, that is, to verify the superiority of quantum computing. Researchers use nearly a hundred qubits of high-precision quantum regulation and then solve specific complex problems with far more efficiency than traditional supercomputers. At the same time, they have also developed scalable quantum control technology, which lays the foundation for the future development of fault-tolerant universal quantum computers.The study of the superiority of quantum computing is a very important research area, on the one hand, this research may stimulate more research on classical algorithm simulation, on the other hand, it may also help solve technical problems in quantum computing research.In 2019, Google's quantum artificial intelligence research team developed a quantum computer that uses 53 superconducting qubits for calculations, which has very powerful computing power. In solving a specific complex computing task, the superconducting quantum computer only takes 200 seconds to successfully complete the task, far more than the traditional supercomputers of the year, which took 10,000 years to solve these problems, and this study proves that quantum computing has unique advantages.The superconducting quantum computer developed by Google (Source: Google)In 2020, the team of the University of Science and Technology of China successfully built a "Chapter 9" optical quantum computing prototype based on 76 photons, verifying the "quantum computing superiority" of the optical system, which was the world's first time, and successfully solved the problem that quantum superiority depends on sample size in the Google team's experiment.In 2021, the University of Science and Technology of China team further successfully developed the phase-programmable "Chapter 9 No. 2" based on 113 photons and the "Zu Chongzhi II" quantum computing prototype based on 56 bits, making China the only country to achieve "quantum computing superiority" in both optical and superconducting technology routes.In February 2023, the Google research team expanded the superconducting quantum computing system to 72 qubits and proved the feasibility of quantum error correction schemes.In March 2023, a joint team from Southern University of Science and Technology, Tsinghua University, and Fuzhou University reduced the error rate of qubits for the first time in the world by using real-time repetitive quantum error correction technology, thereby extending the storage time of qubits, and the related paper was titled "Beating the break-even point with a discrete-variable-encoded." logical qubit), published in Nature [2], is the work of a Chinese team that has made breakthroughs in the field of quantum error correction based on superconducting quantum computing.The research team of the University of Science and Technology of China successfully constructed a high-fidelity quasi-photon number resolvable detector by designing a new photon detection method for spatiotemporal demultiplexing, realizing the ability to manipulate 255 photons for the first time, and greatly improving the complexity of optical quantum computing.On the basis of building the "Chapter 9" series of optical quantum computing prototypes, the research team also revealed the mathematical connection between Gaussian boson sampling and graph theory, and completed the solution of two types of graph theory problems with practical value, such as dense subgraphs, which are 180 million times faster than the accurate simulation of classical computers. In addition, for the first time, they demonstrated the advantages of unconditional multiphoton quantum precision measurement.Pan Jianwei's team developed the "Chapter 9 No. 3" optical quantum computing prototype, which once again set a world recordIllustration of experimental setup (Source: Physical Review Letters)After realizing the first step in the "three-step" strategy, the researchers are working on the second step, which is to enable medium-scale quantum computing in noisy environments. In the actual operation process, quantum computers may be wrong due to the "noise" of the external environment. Therefore, in order to reduce the error rate of quantum computing in noisy environments, quantum error correction is required, and researchers are continuing to move steadily according to the "three-step" strategy.Its ultimate goal is to achieve generalized quantum computing, which is also the holy grail of quantum computing. In the future, quantum computers will not only be used to calculate complex mathematical problems, but also for drug-assisted development, nuclear fusion reaction process simulation and many other fields, creating huge economic value. It promises to usher in a new "new information age" that will change the way we process information.