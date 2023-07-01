What's new

China demands UK enters talks with Argentina over Falklands slamming 'colonial legacy'

Screenshot_20230701_152745.jpg


China’s United Nations representative has attacked Britain for its “colonial legacy” in the Falkland Islands and has demanded sovereignty talks with Argentina to restart. Geng Shuang, China's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, said, in a barbed statement: “Although the colonial era is over, hegemonism and power politics that are in line with colonial thinking still exist today.”

The sharp-tongued statement risks inflaming tensions between Britain and Argentina, after the countries fought a bitter conflict in 1982 over the islands in which 255 British personnel lost their lives.

China’s intervention appears to suggest it is positioning itself on Argentina’s side, backing bilateral negotiations between the UK and the South American nation.

Geng Shuang referred to the islands using the Argentinian name: “Malvinas”.

He said: “The question of the Malvinas Islands is a historical legacy of colonialism”.

Meanwhile UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said Britain was "looking at the options" regarding a visit to China, saying it was important to have "face-to-face" communication with Beijing.

Speaking alongside Mr Blinken in London on Tuesday, the Essex MP said: "A big part of engagement is of course face to face.

"I’ve had face-to-face meetings with Chinese officials.

"And of course, I’m looking at the options of a potential visit, but there are no details at this stage."

Despite Mr Cleverly's intention for diplomatic dialogue with China, Geng Shuang added on the issue of The Falklands: “We urge the United Kingdom... to avoid measures that could escalate tension and confrontation, and at the same time actively respond to Argentina's request to resume dialogue and negotiations”.

He also said “the international community must remain very vigilant and resolutely resist” the colonial impulses of the UK.

Argentina has been calling for negotiations to resume with the UK.

Foreign minister Cafiero said: “Recently, the United Kingdom took its disproportionate and unjustified military presence in the South Atlantic to a new level with the deployment of a contingent of the so-called 'Kosovo Security Forces’”.

We still believe that the Malvinas issue can be discussed. China is willing to facilitate reconciliation between Argentina and England.

China is willing to face this issue together with friendly countries such as Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Wales.

Screenshot_20230701_155131.jpg


Screenshot_20230701_155530.jpg
 
It is nothing but the truth. More power to China.
Indeed. England must leave the Malvinas Islands. And stop interfering in the Scottish Independence referendum.

England's illegal occupation of the Malvinas is intolerable! The modern civilized world will not allow England to do this!
 
There is not much to discuss to be honest. Whether the taking of Falklands was right or wrong it's not something I want to debate, they held a referendum and the islanders wanted to stay part of the UK. Most if not all of them are now native to the island. So handing it over is out of the question unless the people want it. Same with the Scottish referendum.
 
There is not much to discuss to be honest. Whether the taking of Falklands was right or wrong it's not something I want to debate, they held a referendum and the islanders wanted to stay part of the UK. Most if not all of them are now native to the island. So handing it over is out of the question unless the people want it. Same with the Scottish referendum.
Two questions. 1. The Malvinas problem was England's invasion of Argentina. This has nothing to do with the will of the people. 2. England has been interfering in the Scottish independence referendum.
 
Two questions. 1. The Malvinas problem was England's invasion of Argentina. This has nothing to do with the will of the people. 2. England has been interfering in the Scottish independence referendum.
Doesn't this statement undermine the Chinese position with regards to South China sea.

As I understand it, historical antecedent was the basis for the claim.
 
Doesn't this statement undermine the Chinese position with regards to South China sea.

As I understand it, historical antecedent was the basis for the claim.
If you support the British occupation of Malvinas. I can understand that you also support british colonial india. Israel occupy Palestine and the United States occupy Hawaii?
 
Two questions. 1. The Malvinas problem was England's invasion of Argentina. This has nothing to do with the will of the people. 2. England has been interfering in the Scottish independence referendum.
Last I saw Scotland was part of the UK they have separate laws and assembly. It wasn't England interfered its the Scots who voted to remain, better united than divided. The UK didn't invade Falklands from Argentina it was taken back after Argentina tried to anex the island. As I said the will of the people who live there is important now not what the UK or Argentina want.
 
Last I saw Scotland was part of the UK they have separate laws and assembly. It wasn't England interfered its the Scots who voted to remain, better united than divided. The UK didn't invade Falklands from Argentina it was taken back after Argentina tried to anex the island. As I said the will of the people who live there is important now not what the UK or Argentina want.
Scotland seeks independence though.
 
Last I saw Scotland was part of the UK they have separate laws and assembly. It wasn't England interfered its the Scots who voted to remain, better united than divided. The UK didn't invade Falklands from Argentina it was taken back after Argentina tried to anex the island. As I said the will of the people who live there is important now not what the UK or Argentina want.
Two questions. 1. The Supreme Court of England banned Scotland's Independence referendum. 2. Before the discovery of oil fields in Malvinas. Britain is preparing to return the Malvinas to Argentina. The two countries have negotiated multiple times. But after the discovery of oil fields in Malvinas. Britain refuses to negotiate.
 
There is not much to discuss to be honest. Whether the taking of Falklands was right or wrong it's not something I want to debate, they held a referendum and the islanders wanted to stay part of the UK. Most if not all of them are now native to the island. So handing it over is out of the question unless the people want it. Same with the Scottish referendum.
Your so-called natives are all British, holding British citizenship and passports, the natives have been killed by the British
 
If you support the British occupation of Malvinas. I can understand that you also support british colonial india. Israel occupy Palestine and the United States occupy Hawaii?
Its not really about my support tbh. Its about the argument being made, if your diplomats say historical rule is no basis then it contradicts the stand with respect to Chinese position on the south china sea
 

