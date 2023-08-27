What's new

China collapse? China will be more powerful than ever

kankan326

kankan326

West world is spreading China collapse propaganda AGAIN. Will this time China collapse be real? Of course not. Nowadays the world is in recession. Among all big economies, only China and India have decent growth data. US claims it's economy is good but in reality electricity comsumption declined. As world factory, of course China's data can not be sparkling as before when the whole world is in recession. Making fuss of these bad data is ridiculous.

The reasons west predicted China collapse are: 1, Youth unemployment(Do you seriously believe 16-23 years old people employment rate is something meaningful?) ; 2, Consumption drop(Normal phenomenon when we are in recession time); 3, Birth rate drop(Inevitably happens when a country enters high income society); 4, Real easte crisis. This is the only problem that matters. I think Chinese government deliberately let that happen because the bubble and financial risk are too big. Making it cold down is good for future development.

Above all, the most important fact, which makes me very confident to China's economy, is China's manufacturing is not weakened. On the contary, it is getting stronger than ever. Ship building, high speed train, EV, 5G, AI used in industries, drones, batteries, display screens, memory chips, new energies, 4 generation nuclear power development, military equipment, next generation rockets, electricity transportation tech... Chinese products are more competitive. Some people said China is doomed because the west world is moving their factories and orders to India, Vietnam, Mexico. Fact is it won't hurt China much if shoes, textiles, toys, assembly factories leave China. Many young people in China would rather stay home than enter factories.

I give you an example to show how fast China's industry grew. In 2018, after Trump started trade war to China and sanctioned Huawei, China's Science Daily listed 35 very crucial products that China relies on import from west. See below chart.

1693100180364.png


Five years later, 22 products(green items) among the 35 can be completely replaced by domestic ones. 7 products(orange items) have domestic suppliers but quality is not good as imported ones. 6 products still can not be produced by domestic companies.
1693100291183.png


Based on the newest information, item 1(lithography machine) and item 23(transmission electron microscope) will turn green or orange soon.

Can you imagine how powerful China's economy will be if all the 35 items beome green? Iphone, Samsung, Toyota, will be defeated by Chinese brands in international market. More countries will choose Yuan as trade currency over dollar. Chinese people will enjoy high level living standard and consumption will soar.
 
Click to expand...
We Muslims hope China rises as the world's largest economy to offset USA's dominance.

I hope OIC sees China as the leader of the developing world.

Click to expand...
Or Chinese keep telling people in Saudi Arabia and in Pakistan: " Oh shut-up, at least we are anti-crusade, idiot." lol.
 
@kankan326 what are you referring to to conclude that 'west' is spreading propaganda that China is collapsing? I am in the west and read WSJ and several other sources for news. While there are specific reports (such as evergrande bankruptcy, deflationary economic signals of China, global attempts at diversifying supply chain etc etc haven't seen any intense efforts to show China is collapsing. Hence I am curious what you are reacting to
 
ProudThamizhan said:
@kankan326 what are you referring to to conclude that 'west' is spreading propaganda that China is collapsing? I am in the west and read WSJ and several other sources for news. While there are specific reports (such as evergrande bankruptcy, deflationary economic signals of China, global attempts at diversifying supply chain etc etc haven't seen any intense efforts to show China is collapsing. Hence I am curious what you are reacting to
Recently, Biden, New York Times and many US media said China will collapse
 
kankan326 said:
Recently, Biden, New York Times and many US media said China will collapse
pls point me to anything you have related to that. I haven't seen it and I did a google search and nothing of that comes up.

Biden + China Collapse turns up nothing
New York Times + China Collapse ---> brought up a Paul Krugman article but its essence is to say China's real estate crisis is manageable if CCP acts smartly. That is hardly "china collapsing".

To quote the aricle "The good news is that China isn’t like Argentina or Greece, nations that owed large sums to foreign creditors. The debt in question here is, in essence, money China owes to itself. And it should in principle be possible for the national government to resolve the crisis through some combination of bailouts of debtors and haircuts for creditors."

So why do you (and some others in thsi board) keep thinking west is saying you will collapse? Frankly I am beginning to think you know something we in the west don't know that make you think China may collapse and doing a pre-emptive projection!
 
kankan326 said:
1, Youth unemployment(Do you seriously believe 16-23 years old people employment rate is something meaningful?) ; 2, Consumption drop(Normal phenomenon when we are in recession time); 3, Birth rate drop(Inevitably happens when a country enters high income society); 4, Real easte crisis.
What is this, the new CCP handout on what to deny online for wumao bots.

Neatly organized like a playbook.
 
ProudThamizhan said:
pls point me to anything you have related to that. I haven't seen it and I did a google search and nothing of that comes up.

Biden + China Collapse turns up nothing
New York Times + China Collapse ---> brought up a Paul Krugman article but its essence is to say China's real estate crisis is manageable if CCP acts smartly. That is hardly "china collapsing".

To quote the aricle "The good news is that China isn’t like Argentina or Greece, nations that owed large sums to foreign creditors. The debt in question here is, in essence, money China owes to itself. And it should in principle be possible for the national government to resolve the crisis through some combination of bailouts of debtors and haircuts for creditors."

So why do you (and some others in thsi board) keep thinking west is saying you will collapse? Frankly I am beginning to think you know something we in the west don't know that make you think China may collapse and doing a pre-emptive projection!
China has been collapsing for the last 30 years if only I had a dollar for every "China collapse" I'd be retired on some far-off island having fun.
 
china didnt even collapse when mao killed tens of millions

it will take something much more to destroy a fedual state
 

