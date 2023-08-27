China collapse? China will be more powerful than ever

West world is spreading China collapse propaganda AGAIN. Will this time China collapse be real? Of course not. Nowadays the world is in recession. Among all big economies, only China and India have decent growth data. US claims it's economy is good but in reality electricity comsumption declined. As world factory, of course China's data can not be sparkling as before when the whole world is in recession. Making fuss of these bad data is ridiculous.The reasons west predicted China collapse are: 1, Youth unemployment(Do you seriously believe 16-23 years old people employment rate is something meaningful?) ; 2, Consumption drop(Normal phenomenon when we are in recession time); 3, Birth rate drop(Inevitably happens when a country enters high income society); 4, Real easte crisis. This is the only problem that matters. I think Chinese government deliberately let that happen because the bubble and financial risk are too big. Making it cold down is good for future development.Above all, the most important fact, which makes me very confident to China's economy, is China's manufacturing is not weakened. On the contary, it is getting stronger than ever. Ship building, high speed train, EV, 5G, AI used in industries, drones, batteries, display screens, memory chips, new energies, 4 generation nuclear power development, military equipment, next generation rockets, electricity transportation tech... Chinese products are more competitive. Some people said China is doomed because the west world is moving their factories and orders to India, Vietnam, Mexico. Fact is it won't hurt China much if shoes, textiles, toys, assembly factories leave China. Many young people in China would rather stay home than enter factories.I give you an example to show how fast China's industry grew. In 2018, after Trump started trade war to China and sanctioned Huawei, China's Science Daily listed 35 very crucial products that China relies on import from west. See below chart.Five years later, 22 products(green items) among the 35 can be completely replaced by domestic ones. 7 products(orange items) have domestic suppliers but quality is not good as imported ones. 6 products still can not be produced by domestic companies.Based on the newest information, item 1(lithography machine) and item 23(transmission electron microscope) will turn green or orange soon.Can you imagine how powerful China's economy will be if all the 35 items beome green? Iphone, Samsung, Toyota, will be defeated by Chinese brands in international market. More countries will choose Yuan as trade currency over dollar. Chinese people will enjoy high level living standard and consumption will soar.