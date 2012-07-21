What's new

China Civilian Nuclear Industry, Technology, Exports and Supply Chain: News & Discussions

cirr

cirr

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Jun 28, 2012
Messages
17,049
Reaction score
18
Country
China
Location
China
British officials talking to Chinese about plan that could see up to five reactors being built at cost of £35bn, sources say

Terry Macalister and Fiona Harvey guardian.co.uk

Friday 20 July 2012 20.20 BST

China is poised to make a dramatic intervention in Britain's energy future by offering to invest billions of pounds in building a series of new nuclear power stations.

Officials from China's nuclear industry have been in high-level talks with ministers and officials at the Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC) this week about a plan that could eventually involve up to five different reactors being built at a total cost of £35bn.

Greenpeace described the move as desperate, while others warned of security fears, but the government has been courting China as the UK atomic programme has been hit by rows over subsidies and worries that EDF  the French company with the most advanced plans to build new reactors in the UK  could be hampered by the change of government in Paris.

China has operated its own atomic plants since 1994. It is awash with cash from its hugely successful industrial expansion and sees the UK as a potential shop window for exporting its atomic technology and expertise worldwide.

Companies from China have already invested in or taken over other infrastructure assets in Britain, such as Thames Water, the port of Felixstowe and the Grangemouth oil refinery. They also own businesses ranging from Weetabix to the Gieves & Hawkes tailoring brand.

The China National Nuclear Power Corporation (CNNPC), which is keen to invest in Britain, has just unveiled plans to raise about £17bn through a domestic share offering.

A team from the Shanghai Nuclear Engineering Research and Design Institute (SNERDI), an arm of the huge China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), met senior DECC officials over the last few days, three different sources confirmed.

The first part of the plan involves CNNC and another state-owned firm, China Guangdong Nuclear Power Corporation, bidding in two separate groups against each other for a stake in the Horizon consortium, which wants to construct new atomic plants at Wylfa in Wales and Oldbury in Gloucestershire.

But sources close to the Chinese say they are also interested in other locations at Bradwell in Essex, Heysham in Lancashire and Hartlepool in County Durham.

EDF has the right of first refusal to operate on these sites but CNNC wants to use an existing technology tie-up with US-based nuclear engineering group Westinghouse to potentially build three more reactors.

The Chinese accept they would need to bring in a UK utility firm to operate the plants and overcome any political or public resistance to their plans.

"The Chinese have the money and the experience," said the well-placed source. "They see setting up in the UK as an opportunity to show they can operate in one of the world's toughest regulatory environments so they can then move into other markets in Africa and the Middle East."

The DECC was unwilling to comment on whether it had met SNERDI officials this week, saying such meetings would be commercially confidential. A DECC spokesman would only say: "The UK is open for business and actively welcomes inward investment to our energy sector, but any potential nuclear operator is, and would be, subject to rigorous scrutiny through the established regulatory process."

Keith Parker, chairman of the Nuclear Industry Association in London, said it was "highly encouraging" that China wanted to invest in the UK. "They have 14 of their own reactors in operation and 25 under construction and they use both [French multinational] Areva and Westinghouse designs that could be used here. It was clear from my discussions with them that they have international ambitions."

In May, the energy minister Charles Hendry told the Energy and Climate Change select committee that he had no objection to Chinese firms being involved in the UK.

"In China, there are different companies who have experience of building dozens of nuclear power stations on time and on budget, and so there is no suggestion that these are companies that do not have expertise in this sector. They have extremely well-proven expertise in this sector, and in looking at how we take this forward in the United Kingdom I think we should be guided by where that expertise has already been proven."

But Greenpeace said the bid to woo China was a last throw of the dice by the government. "This is a sign of desperation," said Doug Parr, chief scientist at Greenpeace. "Chinese nuclear players have state backing, which could help solve the issue of financing colossally expensive new nuclear power stations in the UK. But this just means that the money from UK taxpayers will flow to the Chinese government, rather than to France."

The potential for political conflict has been highlighted by the former Downing Street energy policy director Nick Butler. He wrote in a recent Financial Times blogpost that Chinese involvement in the UK energy business could be a concern [subscription required]: "They will be inside the system, with access to the intricate architecture of the UK's National Grid and the processes through which electricity supply is controlled, as well as to the UK's nuclear technology.

"Perhaps that doesn't matter. Perhaps a Chinese wall exists between the Guangdong Holding company and the government in Beijing. Perhaps we have reached a level of globalisation in which the nationality of ownership is irrelevant.

"But even if all those things are true, it seems regrettable that in return for this investment the Chinese are not being required to halt the cyberattacks and the theft of intellectual property in which they are now the world leaders."

China in talks to build UK nuclear power plants | Environment | The Guardian
 
£35 billion UK pounds is quite a significant sum.

But any investment at all is a better choice than letting our money rot in US Government bonds.
 
i personally dont think that investing in british power sector is a good idea, if u wanna build nuclear plants better invest in india, iran, indonesia or your own china.
 
China in talks to build UK nuclear power plants

British officials talking to Chinese about plan that could see up to five reactors being built at cost of £35bn, sources say



China is poised to make a dramatic intervention in Britain's energy future by offering to invest billions of pounds in building a series of new nuclear power stations.

Officials from China's nuclear industry have been in high-level talks with ministers and officials at the Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC) this week about a plan that could eventually involve up to five different reactors being built at a total cost of £35bn.

Greenpeace described the move as desperate, while others warned of security fears, but the government has been courting China as the UK atomic programme has been hit by rows over subsidies and worries that EDF  the French company with the most advanced plans to build new reactors in the UK  could be hampered by the change of government in Paris.

China has operated its own atomic plants since 1994. It is awash with cash from its hugely successful industrial expansion and sees the UK as a potential shop window for exporting its atomic technology and expertise worldwide.

Companies from China have already invested in or taken over other infrastructure assets in Britain, such as Thames Water, the port of Felixstowe and the Grangemouth oil refinery. They also own businesses ranging from Weetabix to the Gieves & Hawkes tailoring brand.

The China National Nuclear Power Corporation (CNNPC), which is keen to invest in Britain, has just unveiled plans to raise about £17bn through a domestic share offering.

A team from the Shanghai Nuclear Engineering Research and Design Institute (SNERDI), an arm of the huge China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), met senior DECC officials over the last few days, three different sources confirmed.

The first part of the plan involves CNNC and another state-owned firm, China Guangdong Nuclear Power Corporation, bidding in two separate groups against each other for a stake in the Horizon consortium, which wants to construct new atomic plants at Wylfa in Wales and Oldbury in Gloucestershire.

But sources close to the Chinese say they are also interested in other locations at Bradwell in Essex, Heysham in Lancashire and Hartlepool in County Durham.

EDF has the right of first refusal to operate on these sites but CNNC wants to use an existing technology tie-up with US-based nuclear engineering group Westinghouse to potentially build three more reactors.

The Chinese accept they would need to bring in a UK utility firm to operate the plants and overcome any political or public resistance to their plans.

"The Chinese have the money and the experience," said the well-placed source. "They see setting up in the UK as an opportunity to show they can operate in one of the world's toughest regulatory environments so they can then move into other markets in Africa and the Middle East."

The DECC was unwilling to comment on whether it had met SNERDI officials this week, saying such meetings would be commercially confidential. A DECC spokesman would only say: "The UK is open for business and actively welcomes inward investment to our energy sector, but any potential nuclear operator is, and would be, subject to rigorous scrutiny through the established regulatory process."

Keith Parker, chairman of the Nuclear Industry Association in London, said it was "highly encouraging" that China wanted to invest in the UK. "They have 14 of their own reactors in operation and 25 under construction and they use both [French multinational] Areva and Westinghouse designs that could be used here. It was clear from my discussions with them that they have international ambitions."

In May, the energy minister Charles Hendry told the Energy and Climate Change select committee that he had no objection to Chinese firms being involved in the UK.

"In China, there are different companies who have experience of building dozens of nuclear power stations on time and on budget, and so there is no suggestion that these are companies that do not have expertise in this sector. They have extremely well-proven expertise in this sector, and in looking at how we take this forward in the United Kingdom I think we should be guided by where that expertise has already been proven."

But Greenpeace said the bid to woo China was a last throw of the dice by the government. "This is a sign of desperation," said Doug Parr, chief scientist at Greenpeace. "Chinese nuclear players have state backing, which could help solve the issue of financing colossally expensive new nuclear power stations in the UK. But this just means that the money from UK taxpayers will flow to the Chinese government, rather than to France."

The potential for political conflict has been highlighted by the former Downing Street energy policy director Nick Butler. He wrote in a recent Financial Times blogpost that Chinese involvement in the UK energy business could be a concern [subscription required]: "They will be inside the system, with access to the intricate architecture of the UK's National Grid and the processes through which electricity supply is controlled, as well as to the UK's nuclear technology.

"Perhaps that doesn't matter. Perhaps a Chinese wall exists between the Guangdong Holding company and the government in Beijing. Perhaps we have reached a level of globalisation in which the nationality of ownership is irrelevant.

"But even if all those things are true, it seems regrettable that in return for this investment the Chinese are not being required to halt the cyberattacks and the theft of intellectual property in which they are now the world leaders."
Click to expand...
 
karan21 said:
i personally dont think that investing in british power sector is a good idea, if u wanna build nuclear plants better invest in india, iran, indonesia or your own china.
Click to expand...

Investment in China is getting over-saturated. Investment already makes up the biggest proportion of our GDP by far, and has done so for most of the past decade.

That's why we have to invest outwards as well, otherwise our massive reserves will be left sitting in treasuries and bonds, not earning anything.

Though as long as we are getting a decent return on the assets we buy then it's not a problem.

Priority targets for Chinese investment should be Africa, Central Asia, and Latin America.
 
China seeking to park its cash

Date July 21, 2012 Center of the Worldwww.invest-basquecountry.com

THE People's Bank of China buys more than $US2 billion of foreign exchange each working day from Chinese businesses and foreign investors to hold back the appreciation of the nation's currency - the yuan.

This hoarding has resulted in an unprecedented expansion of the country's foreign exchange reserves. It has increased 160-fold from $US20 billion in 1993 to $US3.2 trillion in 2012.

This run-up has presented Chinese central bankers with the envied task of finding suitable locations to park the funds.

Chinese investors have hunted the four corners of the Earth for opportunities, from Arabian oilfields to iron ore mines in the Pilbara.

Filmmakers have been quick to recognise the phenomenon. The Hollywood blockbuster Syriana starring George Clooney features a team of Arabic-speaking Chinese executives keen to wrestle oil assets from the Americans.

The latest Chinese box-office hit is a whirlwind romance involving two former lovers from rival investment banks fighting over a lithium mine in Western Australia.

So far, though, conservative Chinese bankers have placed their faith in US Treasury bonds even if their confidence in Uncle Sam continues to be eroded by the rounds of quantitative easing - a weasel phrasing that masks the deliberate effort to weaken the value of the US dollar. Beijing thinks Washington is trying to inflate its way out of debt by speeding up its money printing.

US Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner recently tried in vain to reassure its Chinese bond buyers, and was ridiculed by undergraduates when he fronted at Peking University.

So the Chinese government is looking for ways to preserve the value of its hard-earned cash. What would they make of Australia as the place to do that?

The collective market capitalisation of the top 200 listed companies in Australia is about $1.12 trillion and this includes blue-chip companies such as BHP Billiton, Australian-listed shares of Rio Tinto, the big four banks, and big retailers such as Woolworths and Wesfarmers.

So, the Chinese central bank could in theory buy all the top ASX 200 companies for a third of its foreign exchange reserve - although it might have to throw in an extra few hundred billion in takeover premium.

China could also assuage its fear of resource bottlenecks by buying up an entire year's output of Australian energy and mineral commodities for $209.5 billion, and putting down a further $48.7 billion for a whole year of agricultural production.

It might even choose to bankroll the entire cost of Australia's resources investment pipeline, estimated at $456 billion in the 2012 budget papers.

The entire private housing stock in Australia is estimated to be worth $3.5 trillion, so there is nearly enough money to buy all the country's bricks and mortar as well - provided the foreign investment rules were loosened.

This giddy speculation serves to highlight two important points. First, the scale of China's fiscal power and the task Beijing faces in diversifying its expanding reserves away from US Treasury bonds.

Second, China will play an increasingly dominant role as an international investor in coming years. Australia has already had a glimpse of Chinese investment in the mining sector. It can expect a whole lot more.

Read more: China seeking to park its cash

Cash-strapped Kiev turns to China

July 20, 2012 6:30 pm

by Roman Olearchyk.

krainian President Viktor Yanukovych&#8217;s administration may be increasingly isolated from the west due to alleged persecutions of political rivals. And the nation may still be cut off from International Monetary Fund loans amid lacklustre reforms. But it appears to be making friends with China.

A flurry of multi-billion-dollar bilateral deals revealed in recent weeks &#8211; some signed, others in the works &#8211; mark a strong surge in bilateral activity between Kiev and Beijing. Ukrainian officials have described it the beginning of a new strategic partnership.

Wrapping up the results of a visit this week to Beijing by Ukraine&#8217;s foreign minister Konstantin Gryshchenko, Kiev officials said that Yanukovych is himself soon heading east for an official state visit. It&#8217;s a clear sign that big deals could soon be finalised.

Ukraine&#8217;s Energy Ministry this week revealed that it was holding negotiations on landing a $3.7bn loan with the State Development Bank of China to finance two coal gasification plants. If the deal goes through, Chinese technology could soon help Ukraine wean its energy-intensive national economy off increasingly costly Russian fuel imports.

Earlier this month, Kiev&#8217;s agriculture minister Mykola Prysyazhnyuk was quoted on news agency Interfax-Ukraine talking of a pledge to ship up to 2.5m tonnes of corn to China annually as part of a $3bn loan from the Export-Import Bank of China.

In late June, the central bank of China revealed that it had signed a currency swap deal valued at $2.36bn with its Ukrainian counterpart. Aimed at boosting bilateral trade, the deal will enable companies from both nations to use Ukrainian hryvnia and Chinese yuan to settle transactions. That&#8217;s good news for Ukraine, whose domestic currency is under pressure with large amounts of dollar-denominated debts maturing this year and next.

Other inter-governmental deals are also being discussed.

Referring to China as a &#8220;strategic&#8221; partner, Yanukovych said this month: &#8220;We need new Chinese technologies and high-quality products. In return, we can offer Chinese entrepreneurs interesting possibilities in exploring for natural resources, metallurgy, chemicals and agriculture.&#8221;

The hope, according to Yanukovych, is to increase annual bilateral trade from currently low levels to some $10bn in coming years.

Ukrainian businessmen are also getting in on the Chinese action. On July 19, Oleg Bakhmatyuk, an up-and-coming billionaire agribusiness tycoon, talked of a corn export agreement with China, which currently gets a reported 97 per cent of its corn from the US.

&#8220;Ukraine is expecting the agreement to be signed by the end of the year and soon after that, we can start to load corn to China,&#8221; Reuters quoted Bakhmatyuk, chairman of Ukrlandfarming, during a visit to Beijing.

With the next court appearance of Yulia Tymoshenko imminent, it&#8217;s nice to have some new friends.
 
EDF has the right of first refusal to operate on these sites but CNNC wants to use an existing technology tie-up with US-based nuclear engineering group Westinghouse to potentially build three more reactors.
Click to expand...
So China wants to build Westinghouse nuclear power plants in the UK with Chinese money?
 
ChinaToday said:
Is it call investment you silly fool
Click to expand...
When Japan or Korea make that kind of investment, the investment is conditional in the selection of their national technology. Ie if you want to build a nuclear power plant with Japanese money, the power plant must be of Japanese technology. With Korean money, the technology must be Korean.

But generous China lets the UK build Japan/US nuclear power plant with Chinese money.

FYI, the going rate for a Korean nuclear power plant with US NRC certification(Type can be constructed in the US) is $5 billion per power plant, or $25 billion for 5 plants. Since the article mentions 35 billion pounds, the type they are talking about is definitely a Japan/US type power plant.
 
Are the Chinese about to take control of our nuclear power plants? Beijing piles into industry after Germans were scared off | Mail Online

Are the Chinese about to take control of our nuclear power plants? Beijing piles into industry after Germans were scared off
By SEAN POULTER
PUBLISHED: 15:54 EST, 21 May 2012 | UPDATED: 15:54 EST, 21 May 2012

An arm of the Chinese government is in pole position to be awarded the contract to build and run Britain&#8217;s next generation of nuclear power stations.
Other bidders in the running include a Japanese firm that supplied some of the reactors at Fukushima, and a Russian state-owned outfit with links to the Chernobyl disaster.

....

But one MP yesterday said the public would be &#8216;outraged&#8217; if responsibility for Britain&#8217;s nuclear reactors was outsourced to such bidders.
Customers will also face higher electricity bills in order to finance the building of the power stations, according to a draft Energy Bill published today.
This is because the owners will be guaranteed higher prices by the Government in order to ensure they make a profit on their multi-billion-pound investment.

....

A consortium which includes the Chinese state-owned Guangdong Nuclear Power and Toshiba of Japan is understood to be most likely to take over the project. Toshiba is one of the world&#8217;s largest manufacturers of nuclear reactors through its ownership of Westinghouse.
Click to expand...

It provided some of the reactors at Japan&#8217;s Fukushima power station which failed in the wake of the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, resulting in radiation leaks.
One other consortium thought to be interested is led by the Russian state-owned nuclear power company Rosatom.
Critics have claimed that Rosatom is effectively the same body that oversaw Chernobyl when the Ukrainian plant was hit by nuclear disaster in 1986, releasing huge amounts of radiation into the atmosphere.
Click to expand...

Labour MP Ian Lavery, a member of the Energy and Climate Change Select Committee, said: &#8216;The general public would be totally outraged to think that there might be consideration given to a joint venture to build nuclear reactors in this country involving China and Toshiba of Japan.

A consortium, including Westinghouse, is likely to build the UK's new nuclear power stations. It also built the Fukushima plant in Japan, which failed after the 2011 earthquake &#8216;The government must ensure that any international company is scrutinised to ensure that, no matter what, we cannot have a repeat of previous disasters.&#8217;
Click to expand...

UK's choice

- Fukushima reactor maker financed by Chinese.
- Chernobyl reactor maker

:fie: :fie: :fie:
 
Korean said:
Are the Chinese about to take control of our nuclear power plants? Beijing piles into industry after Germans were scared off | Mail Online









UK's choice

- Fukushima reactor maker financed by Chinese.
- Chernobyl reactor maker

:fie: :fie: :fie:
Click to expand...


How does fiancing a project related to its technology? Westinghouse is a top western company. Just like if Bank of Tokyo finance aquisition of Airbus A-380 for Nippon Airlines, how is it that Bank of Tokyo is related to the A-380 technology?
 
I agree. If U.K. bankrupts, we will see nothing in return.

karan21 said:
i personally dont think that investing in british power sector is a good idea, if u wanna build nuclear plants better invest in india, iran, indonesia or your own china.
Click to expand...
 
KSA, China sign nuclear energy cooperation deal

browse.php

STRATEGIC PLANNING: Waleed Husain Abu Al-Faraj, vice president of King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy, and Hwan Min Gang, chief financial officer of the Chinese National Nuclear Energy Company, sign the MoU in Shanghai. (SPA)

RIYADH: MD RASOOLDEEN | ARAB NEWS STAFF

Published — Sunday 10 August 2014

The King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy (K.A.CARE) signed a memorandum of understanding with the Chinese National Nuclear Energy Company (CNNC) in Shanghai on Thursday on cooperation mechanisms for the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

Waleed Husain Abu Al-Faraj, vice president of K.A.CARE, and Hwan Min Gang, chief financial officer of the CNNC, signed the MoU.

The signing ceremony was attended by several K.A.CARE and Chinese officials, including Hashem Yamani, K.A.CARE president, and Wushin Ochi Shiong, minister of State Administration of Energy.

Yamani was welcomed by several Chinese officials and members of the Saudi Embassy in Shanghai at the Shanghai airport.

Yamani also met with Wen Jiabao, minister of the National Energy Commission, and several officials in Shanghai to discuss areas of mutual cooperation in the atomic and renewable energy fields between the two countries.

K.A.CARE was established through a royal decree issued by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Abdullah on April 17, 2010, with the fundamental aim of building a sustainable future by developing substantial alternative energy thanks to an ever-increasing pressure on the country’s nonrenewable hydrocarbon resources.

As a result, alternative, sustainable and reliable sources of energy for generating power and producing desalinated water were introduced in a bid to reduce consumption of the nation’s fossil fuel reserves.

A balanced energy mix of alternative and conventional energy is strategically important for Saudi Arabia’s long-term prosperity, energy security and its leading position in the global energy market, experts said.

Atomic and renewable energy will account for a significant portion of Saudi Arabia’s future energy mix.
The two sectors will provide substantial capacity, advanced technology, efficient use of resources and will be fully compliant with international standards, conventions and treaties, enabling the Kingdom to plan for increased demand for power and desalinated water, while ensuring the rate of national development continues apace.

According to government estimates, anticipated demand for electricity in the Kingdom is expected to exceed 120GW in 2032.

Unless alternative energy and energy conservation measures are implemented, the overall demand for fossil fuel for power, industry, transportation and desalination is estimated to grow from 3.4 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2010 to 8.3 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2028.

larsonarchive.com Glype® proxy
 
Saudi Arabia now could reach the nuclear tech from China.
Good news.

Just be careful, Bin Laden was born as Saudi Arabian rich man
 

Similar threads

onebyone
China Could Set Up ‘Moon Base’ By 2028; Lunar Station Likely To Be Powered By Nuclear Energy – Chief Designer
Replies
3
Views
361
-=virus=-
-=virus=-
Nan Yang
China completes first step in advanced nuclear reactor project by finishing core module
Replies
1
Views
65
kankan326
kankan326
Get Ya Wig Split
China suspends plans for floating nuclear reactors in the South China Sea
Replies
2
Views
459
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
beijingwalker
China exports electricity amid Vietnam’s power crunch
Replies
4
Views
194
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
ghazi52
Pakistan and China sign $4.8 bln nuclear power plant deal
2 3 4 5
Replies
66
Views
2K
fatman17
fatman17

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom