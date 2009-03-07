China Civil Aviation, AVIC (MA600) & COMAC (ARJ21/C919/C929)

Ali.009
It is called the Manufacturing PacMan strategy. Start with parts, and an export engine. Then begin duplicating large machines like the Migs. Reach technological independence and build your own aircraft. China has followed the path perfectly.
While Boeing is embroiled in malaise and Airbus is unable to lift its head out of a deep recession, China is embarking on huge development projects like Aircraft Careers and Jumbo Jets. China’s Aircraft is genuinely indigenous, unlike the ships of Delhi where the main indigenous part is Tri-Colored Paint.Chinese Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (CACC) was founded on May the 11th 2008 with an opening ceremony in presence of Boeing and Airbus representatives. It has an initial capital of $2.7 billion, one third of which invested by state-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission that is the biggest stakeholder of the firm.
Jumbo-jets are those high capacity planes, from 200 to 800 passengers, able to cover very long distance routes reaching almost every possible destination. This market has been controlled for years by the Boeing 747 and the new Airbus A-380 aircraft. (Avionews) (042) 090306173632-1100791 (World Aeronautical Press Agency - 2009-03-06 05:36 pm)
BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua)– China has named its first home-made jumbo jet C919, which will take off in around eight years, its chief designer Wu Guanghui said on Friday.
“C represents China as well as COMAC, the abbreviation for Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd,” said Wu, who is also the deputy general manager of COMAC, the manufacturer of C919.
“The name also reflects our determination to compete in the international market for jumbo jet. C919 comes after Airbus and Boeing, so you will have ABC in the aviation industry,” said Wu, apolitical advisor who is here attending the annual session of 11thNational Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.
The first 9 in the name implies forever in Chinese culture, while 19 means the first jumbo jet produced by China will have 190seats, he said.
Wu said that his company will choose suppliers of engines, airborne equipment, and materials through international bidding, and will encourage foreign suppliers to enter into partnership with Chinese manufacturers.
“We will choose foreign-manufactured products like engines at the beginning phase, but we will also independently do the research and manufacturing work at the same time,” noted Wu.
The Shanghai-based COMACwas set up in May, 2008 after approval in early 2007 by the State Council, China’s Cabinet. It has a registered capital of 19 billion yuan (2.78 billion U.S. dollars), with the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission as the biggest shareholder.
Wu said the jumbo jet project now involves 47 institutions from China and abroad, and that the preliminary general technical design plan and commercial feasibility study have been completed. China names first jumbo jet C919, to take off in 8 years. English_Xinhua 2009-03-06 22:46:00
Beijing has now perfected the art of reingineering and has made small aircraft. It has been mass producing fighter aricraft for a decade. Now it has moved beyond small planes and gone into the business of large commercial aircraft.
Only time will tell, if the plane will be produced by the next decade or not, but the strategy is sound. China is using vendors from around the globe to supply parts to its new venture. That means that China will be creating stake holders in the US and Europe who will be loyal to COMAC.Asked when the domestic-made jumbo jets can take flight, Wu said that this still cannot be confirmed, but estimates it will occur within 8 to 10 years.
By the end of next year, Chinese passengers will be able to fly on the ARJ21, China’s independently designed and developed 90-seat regional jet.
Wu commented confidently, “The in-cabin experience is similar to jumbo jets with spacious, comfortable seating, and the jet also features low fuel consumption.”
To date, China has received orders for 208 ARJ21 regional jets from home and abroad. Clients include seven or eight airlines in China.
Wu disclosed that the ARJ21 is priced at around 28 million USD each, less than foreign planes of the same type. “The foreign planes are generally priced at around 45 million USD each.” By People’s Daily Online
WAPA) - Even if intellectual property, design and assembly of the jumbo-jet project will belong exclusively to China, Chinese Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China general manager, Wu Guangli, stated yesterday (Thursday, March 5th) that parts and materials will be collected worldwide. He invited all the suppliers to cooperate with Chinese enterprises participating in the project. China will keep supervision and control, being able to manage all the available international and local resources. It will take from 8 to 10 years to see these giants take off, but it can’t be confirmed at this time, Wu Guangli said. Beijing, China - Anyway supervision, intellectual property, design and assembly will remain totally Chinese. (World Aeronautical Press Agency - 2009-03-06 05:36 pm)