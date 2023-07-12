What's new

China beats SpaceX with world’s first methane-powered rocket launch

onebyone

onebyone

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Jul 2, 2014
Messages
7,456
Reaction score
-6
Country
Thailand
Location
Thailand

China beats SpaceX with world’s first methane-powered rocket launch​

  • Chinese scientists are celebrating after the projectile blasted off successfully from the Gobi desert at 9am on Wednesday
  • The Zhuque-2 launch puts private aerospace company LandSpace in front for the race to liquid oxygen methane rocket technology
The Zhuque-2 from Chinese aerospace company LandSpace makes history as the first methane-powered rocket launched successfully into orbit. Photo: Weibo

The Zhuque-2 from Chinese aerospace company LandSpace makes history as the first methane-powered rocket launched successfully into orbit. Photo: Weibo​



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1678937094494846976
 

Similar threads

LKJ86
China launches first globally successful orbital mission for methane-fueled rocket
Replies
3
Views
48
LKJ86
LKJ86
Nan Yang
A Methane Rocket Could Reach Orbit for the First Time This Week
Replies
5
Views
65
JSCh
JSCh
Nan Yang
Chinese commercial methane-fueled rocket set for first launch
Replies
1
Views
398
Nan Yang
Nan Yang
beijingwalker
China launches world's first methalox-powered rocket
Replies
5
Views
33
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
onebyone
Launches of Chinese commercial rockets could double in 2023
Replies
0
Views
273
onebyone
onebyone

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom