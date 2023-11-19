艹艹艹
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Jul 7, 2016
- Messages
- 5,143
- Reaction score
- 0
- Country
- Location
CHINA'S MEITUAN EXPLORES DEAL FOR DELIVERY HERO’S SOUTHEAST ASIA ARM FOODPANDA - REPORTNOVEMBER 17, 2023• CHINA, MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, NEWS, SEA
China-based food delivery giant Meituan is said to be exploring a potential acquisition of Delivery Hero SE’s business in Southeast Asia as the company looks to diversify beyond its domestic market, Bloomberg reported on Friday, quoting people familiar with the matter.
Meituan has held talks with Delivery Hero about buying Southeast Asian operations that run under the Foodpanda brand, the people said, according to the report.
There’s no certainty the discussions will lead to a transaction, and other bidders could emerge. A representative for Meituan didn’t respond to Bloomberg’s requests for comment, while a spokesperson for Delivery Hero declined to comment.
Founded in 2010, Meituan has become the largest food delivery platform in China. It operates in more than 2,800 cities and counties in the world’s second-largest economy. The tech giant in May started KeeTa, a new food delivery brand, in Hong Kong.
Berlin-based Delivery Hero said in September that it is in talks to sell part of its operation in Southeast Asia. It is in negotiations to divest the Foodpanda brand in Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos.
The Wirtschaftswoche business magazine first reported the news, saying Singapore-headquartered super app Grab could pay a little more than 1 billion euros ($1.07 billion) for the unit.
Analysts, however, said then antitrust approval will be the largest hurdle for Grab’s potential acquisition of the business.
“We think antitrust approval will be the biggest hurdle for Grab, while sale to deep-pocketed buyer could disrupt the current competitive landscape,” CGS-CIMB analysts Ong Khang Chuen and Kenneth Tan wrote in a note dated September 21.
“In our view, while it does make sense for Grab to consider such an acquisition given its strong net cash position and potential to enhance its economies of scale, we see significant regulatory hurdles,” the analysts wrote.
Bloomberg said Meituan’s expansion into Southeast Asia would present a challenge for Grab, the ride-sharing, food-delivery and fintech company that has quickly become a leader in the region. The Singapore-headquartered company just reached profitability on an adjusted basis, and Meituan would be a much bigger competitor than Grab’s current regional rivals.