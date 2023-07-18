What's new

China, Bangladesh join efforts for global peace: Ambassador Yao Wen

B

Black_cats

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Dec 31, 2010
Messages
9,656
Reaction score
-5
China, Bangladesh join efforts for global peace: Ambassador Yao Wen

BANGLADESH

TBS Report
18 July, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2023, 07:48 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Photo: UNB

China and Bangladesh have joined efforts in contributing to the cause of world peace and development, Ambassador of China to Bangladesh Yao Wen has said in Dhaka.

"In the future, the two countries should focus on peace, stability and development, and scale new heights in the China-Bangladesh strategic relationship of cooperation," he said in a lecture delivered at the Foreign Service Academy of Bangladesh yesterday, says a Chinese embassy news release.

China also facilitates Bangladesh and Myanmar to repatriate the displaced people from Rakhine State and actively participates in UN peacekeeping operations, the envoy added.

Shah Ahmed Shafi, director general of Foreign Service Academy, and diplomat trainees from Bangladesh and other five countries were present at the event.

The Chinese ambassador referred to the increased engagement of China in recent geopolitical developments, including his country's mediation that saw Saudi Arabia and Iran reconciled with each other and resumed diplomatic relations.


Going through major changes unseen in a century, China adheres to peaceful development, pursues modernisation along a path with Chinese characteristics, and proposes GDI, GSI, and GCI initiatives, he said.

Yao pointed out that China and Bangladesh share close historical relations, comparable national conditions, like minds in governance and well-connected national dreams.

The two countries have always firmly supported each other on issues of core interests and the bilateral practical cooperation has benefited the two peoples, the envoy said.

He cited the reply letter from Chinese President Xi Jinping to Bangladeshi teenager Alifa Chin as "an endowed China-Bangladesh friendship with new connotations."

Ambassador Yao had interactions with the trainees on China-America relations, China-India relations, the "Indo-Pacific Strategy," China-Bangladesh cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, and the issue of South China Sea.

www.tbsnews.net

China, Bangladesh join efforts for global peace: Ambassador Yao Wen

China and Bangladesh have joined efforts in contributing to the cause of world peace and development, Ambassador of China to Bangladesh Yao Wen has said in Dhaka. "In the future, the two countries should focus on peace, stability and development, and scale new heights in the China-Bangladesh...
www.tbsnews.net www.tbsnews.net
 
China has been our ally for more than 40 years. China provides 70% of the weapons used by our armed forces. I see Bangladesh cooperating with China on strategic front more vigorously :china:
 
saif said:
China has been our ally for more than 40 years. China provides 70% of the weapons used by our armed forces. I see Bangladesh cooperating with China on strategic front more vigorously :china:
Click to expand...
You should formally go into China camp. Pakistan is feeling lonely these days. You should give them company. Take more loans and build another CBEC.
 
protean said:
You should formally go into China camp. Pakistan is feeling lonely these days. You should give them company. Take more loans and build another CBEC.
Click to expand...
China is our ally and will remain so until the end of the time:china:
 

Similar threads

B
Beijing impressed by Bangladesh's rapid dev under PM Hasina's leadership: Ambassador Yao
Replies
0
Views
235
Black_cats
B
B
China, Bangladesh to support each other on core issues and say 'no' to external interference: Chinese envoy
Replies
2
Views
431
bluesky
B
Bilal9
Dhaka, Beijing should ‘deepen strategic partnership’: Chinese envoy
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
77
Views
3K
renhai
renhai
B
China willing to extend support to Bangladesh in river dredging: Chinese envoy
Replies
1
Views
102
saif
S
B
Chinese vice-minister arrives in Bangladesh
Replies
0
Views
184
Black_cats
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom