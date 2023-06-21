What's new

China backs Argentina's Falklands claim, calls for end to 'colonial thinking'

GreatHanWarrior

GreatHanWarrior

Beijing envoy warns special committee on decolonisation of ‘serious implications’ for international order of hegemonism and power politics
Meeting adopts resolution calling on Britain and Argentina to resume negotiations over sovereignty of the islands

A Chinese ambassador to the United Nations Geng Shuang has backed Argentina’s claim to the Falkland Islands and called on countries to abandon “colonial thinking”, warning of its serious implications for the international order.
Geng, China’s deputy permanent representative to the UN, made the comments on Tuesday to a special committee on decolonisation, which adopted a resolution calling on Britain and Argentina to resume negotiations over the islands, also known as the Malvinas.
“The issue of the Malvinas Islands is a historical legacy of colonialism. Although the colonial era has passed, hegemonism and power politics that are in line with colonial thinking still exist today,” he said.

China tells UK to avoid moves that could ‘aggravate tension’ in Falklands issue

the whole World hope England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland can understand that this is not the 19th century. This is not the colonial era.

If necessary. China can provide Argentina with J-10, JH-7, DF-21, YJ-21, 039B, or some long-range Rocket artillery.
 
China's position is jf17 sales.

Also UK backs America no matter what. Now there is another sherrif in town and he has money
 
China should also support the independence movement of Northern Ireland and Scotland as Great Britain in partnership with USA is behind most of the political and military disturbances around the World. Some years back Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher's son was caught with money for some weapons or overthrowing a government in Africa. The old fox Britain is also the center of most of the dirty money around the World in its banking system. Now is the time to break its back.
 
good！

@jhungary Any opinions?
I support China back Independent Sun movement, the sun has been in this galaxy long enough, stop this colonial nonsense.

China should sell arms to the sun to rage war against the universe and separate from this universe, everyone's happy
 
I support China back Independent Sun movement, the sun has been in this galaxy long enough, stop this colonial nonsense.

China should sell arms to the sun to rage war against the universe and separate from this universe, everyone's happy
wowww...so. so.... If China supports Argentina to reclaim the Malvinas. Will Australia dispatch its powerful fleet to stop China?

China should also support the independence movement of Northern Ireland and Scotland as Great Britain in partnership with USA is behind most of the political and military disturbances around the World. Some years back Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher's son was caught with money for some weapons or overthrowing a government in Africa. The old fox Britain is also the center of most of the dirty money around the World in its banking system. Now is the time to break its back.
True. Different from colonial Australia. Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Wales are truly sovereign countries!
 
Most current day Argentinian aren't natives, they themselves are descendants of Spanish Conquistadors, so supporting Argentinas claim over Falklands as anti colonial is BS.
 
True. Different from colonial Australia. Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Wales are truly sovereign countries!
Ask me again WHEN China support Argentina to reclaim LAS MALVINAS (not the Malvinas by the way)

Actually, ask me again when China decided to grow a pair and support Russia claim in Ukraine first.
 
China has always supported Argentina in retaking the Malvinas. As always. You can do some simple searches... So. WHEN will Australia send a strong navy to stop China?

We all know that Australia will send its powerful army to attack Russia. But what is Australia waiting for?
 
With the support of China. The Argentine brothers are in action! But will Australia send its powerful navy to stop China and Argentina?

Screenshot_20230621_233828.jpg


en.mercopress.com

Argentine Foreign Minister heads numerous delegation to the C 24 debate

Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero is heading the delegation to the United Nations to participate at the Special Committee on Decolonization or C24, which will address the Argentine dispute with UK over the Falklands and other South Atlantic Islands and is hopeful of a resolution...
en.mercopress.com en.mercopress.com
 

