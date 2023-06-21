China tells UK to avoid moves that could ‘aggravate tension’ in Falklands issue Beijing envoy warns special committee on decolonisation of ‘serious implications’ for international order of hegemonism and power politics.

Beijing envoy warns special committee on decolonisation of ‘serious implications’ for international order of hegemonism and power politicsMeeting adopts resolution calling on Britain and Argentina to resume negotiations over sovereignty of the islandsA Chinese ambassador to the United Nations Geng Shuang has backed Argentina’s claim to the Falkland Islands and called on countries to abandon “colonial thinking”, warning of its serious implications for the international order.Geng, China’s deputy permanent representative to the UN, made the comments on Tuesday to a special committee on decolonisation, which adopted a resolution calling on Britain and Argentina to resume negotiations over the islands, also known as the Malvinas.“The issue of the Malvinas Islands is a historical legacy of colonialism. Although the colonial era has passed, hegemonism and power politics that are in line with colonial thinking still exist today,” he said.………………………………………………………the whole World hope England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland can understand that this is not the 19th century. This is not the colonial era.If necessary. China can provide Argentina with J-10, JH-7, DF-21, YJ-21, 039B, or some long-range Rocket artillery.