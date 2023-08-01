CIA Mole
Exclusive: China asks some banks to reduce or delay dollar buying to ease pressure on yuan -sources
China's currency regulators have in recent weeks asked some commercial banks to reduce or delay their dollar purchases, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.
www.reuters.com
with central bank chief terror feudal xi in charge, yuan will never see a place as a reserve currency
even the chinese dont want yuan