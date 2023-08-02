What's new

China asks public to join nation's fight against espionage

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
60,912
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China

China asks public to join nation's fight against espionage​

Aug 02, 2023, 09:53 PM IST

China wants the commoners to join the authorities in the nation's fight against spying. The top state security body asked people to support the implementation of the country's new anti-espionage law. Beijing has even offered rewards and protection for those who provide information.

In an article published on WeChat, a Chinese instant messaging application, the Ministry of State Security said that they would need help from the general public in order to implement the law efficiently. The article also called the current state of anti-espionage efforts "grim and complex".

The article was published on Tuesday (August 1) and the details were carried out by several media outlets.

The department said in the article that espionage is a serious crime that "requires not only security agencies to play the role of special anti-espionage organs but also the broad participation of the people and their joint prevention".

In the article, it was mentioned that security agencies must maintain reporting channels, such as hotlines and online platforms. The authorities should also be open to handling reports of suspected espionage within a short period of time and take action if required.

The body suggested "enhancing the mechanism for reporting espionage by legally commending, rewarding and protecting individuals and organisations who report espionage" in order to "normalise the mechanism for the people to participate in counter-espionage work".

According to the security agency, it is the mission of "national bodies, civic groups and commercial enterprises" to implement the anti-espionage measures. It further added that the responsibility should be taken by the government and heads of industries.

Well, this is not the first time as the Chinese authorities have encouraged the public to inform on suspected foreign spies for years.

Such efforts have been promoted under Chinese Xi Jinping's leadership. Xi has made sure that state security remains top of his agenda.

www.wionews.com

Time to become spy: China asks public to join nation's fight against espionage

China wants the commoners to join the authorities in the nation's fight against spying. The top state security body asked people to support the implementation of the country's new anti-espionage law. Beijing has even offered rewards and protection for those who provide information. In an...
www.wionews.com www.wionews.com
 

Similar threads

aziqbal
Chinese journalist arrested on charges of espionage
Replies
1
Views
214
Zsari
Zsari
Stranagor
Japanese man given 12-year prison term in China for espionage
Replies
4
Views
368
Azadkashmir
Azadkashmir
Zsari
China's NCVERC & 360 release report on CIA operations
Replies
0
Views
272
Zsari
Zsari
Zarvan
MEA Contract Worker Arrested In Espionage Case, Shared Sensitive Information On 'Karachi Number'
Replies
3
Views
124
Darth Vader
Darth Vader
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
NIA files charge-sheet against two including a Pakistan national in an espionage case related to Indian Navy in Vizag
Replies
0
Views
147
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom