China and Algeria Embark on 6,000km Railway Project

China and Algeria Embark on 6,000km Railway Project​


September 8, 2023

China and Algeria have forged a substantial collaboration aimed at building a network of railway lines spanning 6,000Km across North Africa. Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has hailed this as a critical step towards propelling Algeria’s socioeconomic development.

The project is part of the two countries’ greater collaboration under the Belt and Road Initiative. The railway project, which will be supported by Chinese technical experience and building capability, will connect all towns and regions in Algeria.

President Tebboune stressed the need for railroad infrastructure development as the “best guarantee of development.” The key goals are to enhance mining extraction, increase commerce, and develop economic life in Algeria.

President Tebboune made the statement during his official visit to China, during which the two nations inked more than a dozen cooperation agreements in a variety of industries, including aerospace, agriculture, energy, railway transportation, research, and technology.

This massive railway project ushers in a new chapter in China-Algeria cooperation, promising revolutionary economic development for both countries and the wider African area.

China and Algeria Embark on 6,000-Km Railway Project

China's plans to construct 6,000 Km of railways in Algeria was hailed by President Tebboune as a pivotal step in socio-economic development.
China should spend more energy and resources to build the many underdeveloped regions in China first. Stop wasting huge Chinese resources to help develop far away lands such as Africa that has little consequences for China. To build 6000 km of railroads in a foreign country is a huge feat in development by any standard. I hope China is not foolish enough thinking the world is just really like one country.
 
