China 2 Million Excess Deaths From COVID

CIA Mole

CIA Mole

Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID-19 curbs: Study

BEIJING: China's abrupt move to dismantle its strict COVID-19 regime, which unleashed the virus onto its 1.4 billion residents, could have led to nearly 2 million excess deaths in the following two months, a ne
In a rare move, one Chinese province briefly published data on its website in July showing cremations jumped 70 per cent in the first quarter of this year that was later taken down.

In February, China's top leaders declared a "decisive victory" over COVID-19.

But the virus is still making its rounds in the country and on Thursday, Beijing health officials said COVID-19 is still the number one infectious disease in the capital, according to Chinese state media.
Why should people trust chinese govt data after the blatant covid deaths lie?

Is there any good reason to believe they only lied about covid and nothing else?
 
More trustable than somebody praising a laughable moon landing from the world's poorest country.
 
ThunderCat said:
More trustable than somebody praising a laughable moon landing from the world's poorest country.
ronaband (3).jpeg
 
India had 6mil deaths, so does this mean we won?
 
Han Patriot said:
India had 6mil deaths, so does this mean we won?
no it means u guys are responsible for those 6 million deaths in india and millions across other regions by delaying world access to knowledge of virus which was already known around september 2019

and that doesnt even include culpability from wuhan lab leak
 
Lol, another American study, very credible on anything China and Chinese by Americans these days.
 
etylo said:
Lol, another American study, very credible on anything China and Chinese by Americans these days.
whats closer to the truth

60000 as reported

or 2 million by scientific estimates
 

