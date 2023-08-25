China 2 Million Excess Deaths From COVID

CIA Mole
Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID-19 curbs: Study
BEIJING: China's abrupt move to dismantle its strict COVID-19 regime, which unleashed the virus onto its 1.4 billion residents, could have led to nearly 2 million excess deaths in the following two months, a ne
In a rare move, one Chinese province briefly published data on its website in July showing cremations jumped 70 per cent in the first quarter of this year that was later taken down.
In February, China's top leaders declared a "decisive victory" over COVID-19.
But the virus is still making its rounds in the country and on Thursday, Beijing health officials said COVID-19 is still the number one infectious disease in the capital, according to Chinese state media.
Why should people trust chinese govt data after the blatant covid deaths lie?
Is there any good reason to believe they only lied about covid and nothing else?