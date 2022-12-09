Chief of the Army Staff Desk.

ghazi52
Chief of Army Staff ....
The President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi conferred Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) upon General Syed Asim Munir Ahmed Shah, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at a special investiture ceremony at the Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad
