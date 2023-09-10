শাবাশ, গান্ধীবাদী আন্দোলন তীব্র হোক! এভাবেই বিএনপি আর আওয়ামী লীগ জোট বদ্ধ ভাবে নির্বাচন করুক!​

"দশে মিলে করি কাজ, হারি জিতি নাহি লাজ!"

Chhatra Dal condemns police assault on Chhatra League ​

Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, the student wing of the BNP, has denounced what it perceives as a “brutal police attack on BCL leaders” and called for a thorough investigation to ensure justice is served.In a press release issued by the Chhatra Dal unit at Dhaka University, they expressed their deep concern regarding the incident involving the assault on Chhatra League leaders.The statement reads: "Historically, the Chhatra League has resorted to violence during protests, sometimes seeking the assistance of law enforcement agencies. Regrettably, ordinary students now live in fear of protesting against any form of abuse, even at the hands of Chhatra Dal leaders, due to the potential risk of reprisals. University students and their leaders are now experiencing unwarranted harassment, as the top leadership of the Chhatra League appears determined to remain in power by seeking the favour of the police.”“The Chhatra League's failure to protest against an officer accused of mistreating its central leaders tarnishes the legacy of student politics."Khorshed Alam Sohel, president of the Chhatra Dal at Dhaka University, and Ariful Islam, general secretary, expressed their profound disappointment and condemnation over the perceived erosion of the Chhatra League's principles, the statement further reads.Dhaka University’s Chhatra Dal unit leaders also called for justice, demanding that ADC Harun be held accountable not only for recent alleged incidents but also for all past cases of abuse, including the reported torture of two Chhatra League leaders.