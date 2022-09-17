Cheetahs reintroduced in Indian wildlife 70 years after extinction

INS_Vikrant
The special chartered cargo flight, carrying 8 cheetahs from Namibia, landed at the Indian Air Force Station in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. A tiger-faced B747 Jumbo jet was used to ferry eight cheetahs from Namibia, who will be introduced into the Indian wildlife by Prime Minister Narendra Modi .The introduction of the fastest land animal in India is being done under Project Cheetah, which is world's first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project, said a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Thursday. Stay tuned with India Today for all live updates.
Yes, Iran denied to transfer a long ago.They’re African Cheetahs not the Asiatic Cheetahs we once used to have .
Yes, Iran denied to transfer a long ago.
Theres not enough forest land in India to support Cheetah, all the time you hear of leapords venturing into villages and getting killed. Moreover the summer climate is unsuitable for these African cheetahs. They are planning to bring in 20 more, hopefully the south africans would cancel that and also the alive cheetahs should be captured and sent back. India should build more cow shed instead, this is no country for cheetah.I think we should have handled this way better, this is a complete shit show. Some experts cautioned about this, but I never thought it will be such a tragedy. Does anyone even know the names of these cheetahs? We should have raised awareness among kids and population about wildlife through this project. Now it's just another shit show.