What's new

Cheetahs reintroduced in Indian wildlife 70 years after extinction

INS_Vikrant

INS_Vikrant

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Nov 2, 2015
Messages
1,718
Reaction score
-7
Country
India
Location
India

The special chartered cargo flight, carrying 8 cheetahs from Namibia, landed at the Indian Air Force Station in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. A tiger-faced B747 Jumbo jet was used to ferry eight cheetahs from Namibia, who will be introduced into the Indian wildlife by Prime Minister Narendra Modi .The introduction of the fastest land animal in India is being done under Project Cheetah, which is world's first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project, said a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Thursday. Stay tuned with India Today for all live updates.​

 
INS_Vikrant said:

The special chartered cargo flight, carrying 8 cheetahs from Namibia, landed at the Indian Air Force Station in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. A tiger-faced B747 Jumbo jet was used to ferry eight cheetahs from Namibia, who will be introduced into the Indian wildlife by Prime Minister Narendra Modi .The introduction of the fastest land animal in India is being done under Project Cheetah, which is world's first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project, said a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Thursday. Stay tuned with India Today for all live updates.​

Click to expand...

Hope!! All 40 cheetah will come on time.. A big hope..
 
They’re African Cheetahs not the Asiatic Cheetahs we once used to have 🙁.
 
Raj-Hindustani said:
Yes, Iran denied to transfer a long ago.
Click to expand...

If I am remember correctly, Iran wanted Asiatic Lions in exchange for them, however Gujarat state govt is very reluctant even to hand a few to other Indian states so no way they were gonna send it to Iran. Only recently due to threat of extinction from floods or epidemic Gujarat govt under pressure transferred some of them to MP.
 
Last edited:
I think we should have handled this way better, this is a complete shit show. Some experts cautioned about this, but I never thought it will be such a tragedy. Does anyone even know the names of these cheetahs? We should have raised awareness among kids and population about wildlife through this project. Now it's just another shit show.
 
StraightEdge said:
I think we should have handled this way better, this is a complete shit show. Some experts cautioned about this, but I never thought it will be such a tragedy. Does anyone even know the names of these cheetahs? We should have raised awareness among kids and population about wildlife through this project. Now it's just another shit show.
Click to expand...
Theres not enough forest land in India to support Cheetah, all the time you hear of leapords venturing into villages and getting killed. Moreover the summer climate is unsuitable for these African cheetahs. They are planning to bring in 20 more, hopefully the south africans would cancel that and also the alive cheetahs should be captured and sent back. India should build more cow shed instead, this is no country for cheetah.
 

Similar threads

S
The Lion of Gujarat and the African Cheetah come face to face
Replies
0
Views
326
SoulSpokesman
S
N
Ray Dalio sees India 10-year growth rate at 7% day after Chandrayaan-3's moon landing
Replies
7
Views
250
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Raj-Hindustani
70 years after big cat’s extinction, India prepares to welcome cheetahs from Africa
Replies
12
Views
1K
jamahir
jamahir
N
Foxconn to invest $600 million in Karnataka to make iPhone components, chip equipment
Replies
5
Views
251
Puffin
P
hatehs
"Hindu nationalists claim Hinduism enriched this nation, but it was actually used to discriminate in the name of caste" - Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker
Replies
2
Views
153
hatehs
hatehs

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom