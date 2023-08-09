What's new

CHawk Technology Opens New Facility in Vietnam, Creating 150 Jobs

CHawk Technology Opens New Facility in Vietnam, Creating 150 Jobs



CHawk Technology, a global provider of precision components and assemblies for semiconductor and healthcare products, has unveiled its new facility called “GTI Vietnam.”

Located in Binh Duong Province, Vietnam, the 51,000-square-foot facility features robotic plating lines and cleanrooms. This new hub will bring critical services like gold plating, ultra-high purity stainless steel orbital welding, and cleanroom manufacturing closer to customers in Southeast Asia.

By expanding its footprint in Southeast Asia, CHawk Technology aims to reduce lead times, logistics, and labor costs. The company has made a significant investment in Vietnam, acquiring a factory and adding automated gold plating lines. GTI Vietnam will house class 10k and class 100 cleanrooms for assembly and stainless steel orbital welding.

