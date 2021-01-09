Charting a New Deal

Obfuscation, Slight of hand, trickery, smokes and mirrors... call it what you may.



For centuries kings ruled with a clique of loyal subordinates who derived their own respect and power by being dutifully obedient. Something perhaps changed when royals of a certain land allowed it's peasants to form their own laws, in exchange for a perpetual titular sovereignty. And, peasants fragmented in needs and desires, having politicians become interlocutors between the working class and the aristocracy.



An ever curious relation that later developed and rules, by default. Untouched and untouchable that give you the illusion to make your own laws. The illusion of liberty and freedom. A permanent class!



When a future obligation is issued on any interest on set periods of time. A permanent labor class is created, one that seeks to achieve, simultaneously, a more powerful and permanent moneyed class, one with redundancies and insurances. A fail safe rule that disguises as wealth creators, one who pick winners and losers. Yet a craftsman with his old shop and tools cannot keep up with bling, anesthetics and optics of a fancy shop with an embossed logo so coveted by the masses.



A banker double dips! First instrument creates economic activity by merely providing opportunity but subsequent interest consolidates positions of both lender and borrower. It is then topped off by mandating insurance on part of borrower. Thereby, any risk/endeavor on part of borrower may end in a bust but the lender remains unharmed.



Aah, the too big to fails...



In olden days people actually quite literally saw their money getting shrunk ... inflation and impurity were indicators of loss of value. Byzantines, Ottomans and Brits were all broke.



The paradigm shift happens in paper or fiat currency, everyone eager to make a profit only assumes a larger sum for goods, services or property. It is automatically assumed that by selling at a higher price you walked away with a profit, did you? Unlike gold, where intrinsic value of currency is held in it's very self... paper, crypto or fiat holds no such capacity, value. Our mindset is self defeating, we are simultaneously attuned to a transaction whose increase should mean an addition in value yet by this very increase we accept an ever loosing proposition. A currency that lost value by your apparent profit and will continue to do so until you get rid of it, or how fast you rid yourself of it...

A banker then for most holds the power of make or break... will you get your home loan approved? Or, that great idea you think that will make you a multi millionaire... or, to just consolidate your loans, add inventory, help sell your product or inventory so on and so forth.

People who're both gypped by inflation and interest can never free themselves of a paradigm they do not control, a tap that is both opened and shut by the very same that run this scam. Governments world over also dip twice by not only using the printer to pay for their expenses but simultaneously taxing it's population.



Question then some would ask is how do we proceed without borrowing from our future and bondaged time? It is quite simple actually, all net proceeds and profits are earned by growth and productivity in what earth produces and how fast it does for us as a species to exchange for our mutual benefit and interest. Productivity can always be benchmarked for the last fiscal year, increase in productivity allows for that much increase in inflation which then can be lent at no interest loan, allowing for further productivity, expansion and economic activity. Allowing the lender as well to benefit from that increase and work to achieve more wealth if so desired by working for it while getting that actual sum back as a return.

It is imperative that the chok hold on productivity and consumption is released and humanity once more liberated.

For the Almighty provides sustenance.



TBC.