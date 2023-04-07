Charges Against Imran Khan Are Grotesque - Tariq Ali

Neelo
It’s an interview from last year, but I’ve always been impressed by Tariq Ali’s views.
Tariq Ali: Terrorism Charges Against Pakistan’s Former PM Imran Khan Are “Truly Grotesque”
We speak to the Pakistani British historian and writer Tariq Ali about new anti-terrorism charges brought against former Prime Minister Imran Khan after he spoke out against the country’s police and a judge who presided over the arrest of one of his aides. His rivals have pressed for severe...
www.democracynow.org