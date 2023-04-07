What's new

Charges Against Imran Khan Are Grotesque - Tariq Ali

Neelo

Neelo

It’s an interview from last year, but I’ve always been impressed by Tariq Ali’s views.

Tariq Ali: Terrorism Charges Against Pakistan’s Former PM Imran Khan Are “Truly Grotesque”​

Tariq Ali: Terrorism Charges Against Pakistan’s Former PM Imran Khan Are “Truly Grotesque”

Tariq Ali is an age old Comrade. Not expected to have any sympathy towards a Center-Right party. Even he feels uneasy with charges.
 
This interview is weeks old at this point. Funny enough nothing has really changed since then. When will Pakistan break free from the hold of Dollar Generals? I am tired of the staged political circus they like to employ.
 
maithil said:
Tariq Ali is an age old Comrade. Not expected to have any sympathy towards a Center-Right party. Even he feels uneasy with charges.
Anyone truly neutral will see that.
 
maithil said:
Tariq Ali is an age old Comrade. Not expected to have any sympathy towards a Center-Right party. Even he feels uneasy with charges.
Pretty much everyone with a brain on all sides of the political spectrum are uneasy.

It's very clear that momentum for early general elections is building, and delaying the provincial elections is something no one but PMLN is happy about.

There are already rifts being created in PDM about negotiating with PTI about holding any sort of election.

A storm is coming, I can feel it.
 
That Guy said:
Pretty much everyone with a brain on all sides of the political spectrum are uneasy.

It's very clear that momentum for early general elections is building, and delaying the provincial elections is something no one but PMLN is happy about.

There are already rifts being created in PDM about negotiating with PTI about holding any sort of election.

A storm is coming, I can feel it.
A man may forgive the murderer of his father, but not the loss of his patrimony - Socrates

The Pak military leadership feels too much entitled; hence, they've become greedy and lazy. This storm is required...
 

