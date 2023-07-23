What's new

Channel 24 unveils Bangladesh’s first-ever AI news presenter ‘Aparajita’​

Staff Correspondent | Published: 22:45, Jul 19,2023 | Updated: 23:30, Jul 19,2023


Privately-run television network Channel 24 introduces Bangladesh’s first-ever artificial intelligence news presenter named ‘Aparajita’, on Wednesday. -- Collected photo.

Privately-run television network Channel 24 on Wednesday introduced Bangladesh’s first-ever artificial intelligence news presenter named ‘Aparajita.’

AI-generated news presenter Aparajita made a brief appearance in the prime-time news bulletin of Channel 24, one of the top news channels in the country, in the evening.

Talat Mamun, executive director at Channel 24, said that they decided to introduce the presenter to keep pace with new technologies that were rapidly changing the way news was broadcast.

‘Artificial intelligence is now a reality. We cannot ignore this reality. To keep up the pace and adapt to new technology, we have decided to introduce an AI-generated news presenter,’ he said.

In her first appearance on the screen, Aparajita, in a grey suit over a black shirt, greeted her co-presenter Farabi Hafiz first before welcoming the audience in a female voice.

Earlier in April, Kuwait News introduced AI news presented named ‘Feda’.

On July 9, private Indian television channel Odisha Television Limited (OTV) introduced an artificial intelligence presenter.

US technology giant Meta on Tuesday introduced Llama 2, the next generation of its large language model (LLM), which will be open source and free for both research and commercial uses.

An LLM is an artificial intelligence model that has been trained with deep learning algorithms to generate and generally understand text in a manner that is similar to humans.

(Note: This follows other AI news presenters introduced across Asia and Middle East in recent few years. https://techwireasia.com/2023/07/ai-news-anchors-and-which-countries-has-them)
 
I am sure other news channels will follow and introduce their own Artificial intelligence news presenter.
 

