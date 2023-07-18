LKJ86
Chinese air force to showcase aircraft at Changchun Air Show
Chinese air force to showcase aircraft at Changchun Air ShowSource: Xinhua
Editor: huaxia
2023-06-26 19:51:45
BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- China's air force will showcase weapons and equipment and stage aerobatic shows in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, from July 26 to 30.
The activities will be part of the Changchun Air Show, a source from the air force said Monday.
The air force will exhibit multiple aircraft and ground equipment models, the source noted.