What's new

Changchun Air Show

LKJ86

LKJ86

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Feb 1, 2018
Messages
23,933
Reaction score
30
Country
China
Location
China

Chinese air force to showcase aircraft at Changchun Air Show

Chinese air force to showcase aircraft at Changchun Air Show-
english.news.cn

Chinese air force to showcase aircraft at Changchun Air Show​

Source: Xinhua
Editor: huaxia
2023-06-26 19:51:45

BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- China's air force will showcase weapons and equipment and stage aerobatic shows in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, from July 26 to 30.

The activities will be part of the Changchun Air Show, a source from the air force said Monday.

The air force will exhibit multiple aircraft and ground equipment models, the source noted.
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Harbin of China selected to host 2025 Asian Winter Games
Replies
2
Views
48
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
'A floating feather': China's latest Changchun (city in NE China) airport design unveiled
Replies
0
Views
287
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China's int'l trade in goods, services up 7 pct to $533 billion in April, surplus highest in 2023
Replies
0
Views
207
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
onebyone
Airshow China set to exhibit space station combination replica
Replies
0
Views
1K
onebyone
onebyone
beijingwalker
Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan to visit China
Replies
7
Views
247
Yawm al-qiyama
Yawm al-qiyama

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom