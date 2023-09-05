Challenger 2 lost in combat Ukraine

aziqbal
I believe this is the first time in history that the British Challenger 2 MBT has been lost in combat operations
They got damaged in Iraq but they never lost any
Considering only 14 tanks were provided and the tank has always been kept in reserve this is indeed a historic loss
