Challenger 2 loss analysis

Challenger 2 does not have blowout panels and blast door(s) like in M1 Abrams.
Challenger 2 ammo storage is not safe like in M1 Abrams.
Challenger 2 given to Ukraine is less protected than British variants.
Challenger 2 struck a mine and the crew abandoned the tank.
Russian forces struck the abandoned tank repeatedly to destroy it.
----
Challenger 2 standard armor package is good but the tank is lacking in comparison to M1 Abrams.
The British need to revisit their tank design.
----
