CEO Who Grew Up in Poverty Builds Rare $1.4 Billion Fish Startup​

Yup, this is a good inspiration for all of young generation coming from better economic background families. I mean with better socioeconomic environment; we should be able to achieve similar result or at least become more entrepreneurial.As far as I know other Indonesian big startup companies founders that have surpassed Unicorn Status are either coming from middle class, upper middle class, and rich families. Nadiem Makarim for example, Gojek founder, comes from a family that can finance his education in Harvard, USA. But this Efishery founder is different, he lives in poor family and his father is construction worker, but he manages to pass the qualification entry in Indonesia best STEM university, ITB. From the IT knowledge he gains from his university education, he then build this successful company. The timing is of course is very important, I mean this digitalization really open up lot of business opportunities to someone who has knowledge and entrepreneurial mind set and service business also become more important nowadays.