CEO Who Grew Up in Poverty Builds Rare $1.4 Billion Fish Startup
- Temasek-backed agritech raises $200 million, led by 42XFund
- EFishery co-founders’ stakes now worth over $100 million each
Gibran Huzaifah at a fish farm in Subang Regency in West Java, Indonesia.Source: Bloomberg
By Yoolim Lee
July 7, 2023 at 3:22 AM EDT
EFishery, co-founded by a former resident of a poor Jakarta neighborhood, became a rare Indonesian unicorn after raising $200 million in fresh funding.
The agritech startup’s value hit $1.4 billion after a Series D round led by Abu Dhabi’s 42XFund, more than tripling its previous value of $410 million in 2022, according to Chief Executive Officer Gibran Huzaifah. Malaysia’s state pension fund Kumpulan Wang Persaraan, ResponsAbility Investments AG and 500 Global also joined in the round, along with existing backers including Northstar Group, Temasek Holdings Pte and SoftBank Group Corp.
