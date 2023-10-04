Caught on camera: US activist Ryan Carson stabbed to death in front of girlfriend

StraightEdge
Renowned social justice activist and poet Ryan Carson was fatally stabbed on the streets of New York, while he was waiting at a bus stop with his girlfriend.Share
A video of Ryan's killing has surfaced online. (Photo: Emily Gallagher/X)
India Today World Desk
New York,UPDATED: Oct 4, 2023 09:55 IST
Ryan Carson, a 32-year-old renowned social justice activist and poet, was stabbed to death on the streets of Crown Heights in New York. The incident occurred on Monday while Carson was waiting at a bus stop with his girlfriend.
The assailant, who remains unidentified and at large, approached Carson and his girlfriend, asking them provocatively, "What are you looking at?" before stabbing Carson multiple times in the chest.
Despite being rushed to Kings County Hospital Centre, Carson succumbed to his injuries, one of which had pierced his heart.
The murder was caught on camera and the visuals are doing rounds on the internet. The footage shows the suspect launching an unprovoked attack on Carson.
Carson was a renowned activist. He worked as a campaign manager at the New York Public Interest Research Group and founded the advocacy organisation "No OD NY". His efforts were primarily focused on sustainability and environmental policies.
Tributes poured in, with many expressing shock over the killing.
Ryan's friend, Emily Gallagher, wrote on X, "I am devastated to share that my dear friend Ryan Carson, who worked for NYPIRG and created the advocacy organisation "No OD NY", was murdered last night. I met Ryan many years ago through the DIY punk scene, and he has been a trusted friend in Albany and at home. I miss him."
A candlelight vigil was organised by his friends to mourn his death, which was attended by several people.
According to the police, no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.