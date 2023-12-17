What's new

Case scenario: what happens if Germany cuts economic tie to China tomorrow to 0?

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
30,136
0
20,617
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
Germany/China trades total 300 billion euros per year. What happens if the trades crash to 0?
The Germany think tank "Kieler institute forworld economy" predicts Germany economy would shrink by 5 percent, but then shrinks by 1.5 percent.
in short: a total collapse of trades to China is manageable.


www.ifw-kiel.de

Abkopplung von China für deutsche Wirtschaft teuer, aber zu überstehen

Bei einem abrupten Handelsstopp mit China würde Deutschlands Wirtschaft um rund 5 Prozent einbrechen. Der Schock ist vergleichbar mit dem nach der Finanzkrise oder der Corona-Krise. Das ergeben Simulationsrechnungen unter Federführung des IfW Kiel. Mittel- bis langfristig pendelt sich der...
www.ifw-kiel.de www.ifw-kiel.de
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
German firms keep investing in China despite moves to ‘de-risk’, Direct investment flows to China increased by 11%
Replies
1
Views
542
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Why Germany won’t get tough on Beijing — even if it invades Taiwan. The German economy is even more dependent on China than it is on Russia
Replies
6
Views
863
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
kankan326
  • Locked
What would happen if US, EU, Japan, S.Korea completely cut business with China?
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
91
Views
5K
FairAndUnbiased
FairAndUnbiased
Get Ya Wig Split
✅ U.S. imports from China were down 24% through May, U.S. Census Bureau says (nearshoring is here to stay)
Replies
3
Views
397
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
F-22Raptor
China's Great Leap Backward: So much for the next dominant superpower
Replies
8
Views
355
aziqbal
aziqbal

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom