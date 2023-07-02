Case filed against President Biden by American Bangladeshi Awami League leader

Case filed against President Biden by American Bangladeshi Awamileague leader​

International Desk, RTV News02 July 2023, 17:4602 July 2023, 18:05file imageA Bangladeshi-American, a supporter of Awami League, filed a lawsuit against President Joe Biden in the US court.In the case, the plaintiff accused the Biden administration of the United States of unconstitutionally and unjustifiably obstructing the economic development of Bangladesh, destroying the social position, honor and damaging the image. US President Joe Biden, Foreign Minister Anthony Blinken and the Foreign Office have been made defendants in the case.On June 26, the case was registered in the Detroit Eastern District Court of Michigan, said in a Facebook post, the main plaintiff of the case, the president of the United States Bangabandhu Parishad and the chairman of the Bangabandhu Commission. Rabbi AlamHe said that on June 16 online, they applied for the case in Michigan's Detroit Eastern District. However, the case was docketed on June 26.Rizvi Alam and Shere Alam Rasu, two former expatriate Chhatra League leaders, are also plaintiffs in this case application.Meanwhile, Rabbi Alam said that a case will be filed against six congressmen on July 4 for making false allegations before imposing visa policy against Bangladesh.However, in this case, an application has been made to withdraw the new visa policy of the United States regarding Bangladesh, but no reliable information has been found in this regard.In the Facebook post, the rabbi did not clarify the exact charges against Biden and his government.It should be noted that ahead of the upcoming national elections in Bangladesh, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced the US visa policy for Bangladeshis on May 24. The United States Minister of State said that the United States will impose visa restrictions on those who obstruct the democratic election process in Bangladesh.This system will be applicable to all including government and opposition political party leaders and activists, former and current government officials, members of law enforcement agencies, judiciary, security forces.