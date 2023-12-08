What's new

Carpet production increases in Afghanistan, says officials​


byThe Frontier Post

afg-4-3-810x486.jpg


KABUL (Ariana News): The Carpet Manufacturers Union says the carpet production industry has increased significantly in the country this year.

Union members said that there are still problems in the carpet export sector and called on the Islamic Emirate to solve these problems.

“Our production in 2023 compared to 2022 has a small and large percentage increase, but regarding its export, the same problems as before still exist,” said Farid Ahmad Karimzada, a member of the union.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Industry and Commerce officials have said that up to one million square meters of carpets and rugs are produced in the country every year, and currently the process of exporting carpets to the world markets continues.
According to them, efforts are underway to export more carpets to foreign countries.

“We have exported about 580 thousand square meters of carpet worth 23 million dollars to Austria, Spain, United Arab Emirates, England, America, Italy, Pakistan, Turkey, China, France, Canada, Kuwait, The Netherlands, India and other countries,” said Abdulsalam Jawad Akhundzada, a spokesman for MoIC.

Economic experts have also stated that when the carpet industry expands in the country, it can create jobs for many people at home.
They added that many people who cannot do other jobs will weave carpets.

thefrontierpost.com

