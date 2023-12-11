What's new

CarNewsChina: Top-Selling car brands in Nov 2023 – BYD 1st, VW 2nd, Toyota 3rd [🥇 Tesla Model Y #1 selling model across *ALL* types of cars 👍]

As usual..PDF talk about the death of Tesla in China has been greatly exaggerated

carnewschina.com

Top-Selling car brands in November 2023 in China – BYD first, VW second, Toyota third

BYD's sales in the Chinese market have surpassed Volkswagen's for 10 consecutive months, ranking first. BYD's sales in the Chinese market have surpassed Volkswagen's for 10 consecutive months, ranking first.
carnewschina.com carnewschina.com
Model-Y.png


LOL.png


Model-Sales.png


Let's take a look at #2
BYD Seagull



Sales-1.png




EV-Brands-1.png
 
