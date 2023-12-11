CarNewsChina: Top-Selling car brands in Nov 2023 – BYD 1st, VW 2nd, Toyota 3rd [🥇 Tesla Model Y #1 selling model across *ALL* types of cars 👍]

Hamartia Antidote
As usual..PDF talk about the death of Tesla in China has been greatly exaggerated
Let's take a look at #2
BYD Seagull
Top-Selling car brands in November 2023 in China – BYD first, VW second, Toyota third
BYD's sales in the Chinese market have surpassed Volkswagen's for 10 consecutive months, ranking first. BYD's sales in the Chinese market have surpassed Volkswagen's for 10 consecutive months, ranking first.
carnewschina.com
