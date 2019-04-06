What's new

Car / Jeep rallies in Pakistan

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
99,996
Reaction score
107
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) has introduced 1st Lake District Chakwal................ 4x4 Challenge.

56310309_1953409851453370_6821186679194255360_n.jpg




56219799_1953409901453365_4674017229526794240_n.jpg



56264342_1953409954786693_7213594712630886400_n.jpg




56321806_1953410018120020_2284237592842993664_n.jpg
 
Intresting how "jeep" and "datsun" is treated as a category of cars rather than a brand, which it is.
 
Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) has introduced 1st Lake District Chakwal 4x4 Challenge.

56555908_1955621454565543_3237147963738292224_n.jpg



56466359_1955621511232204_1168427998697750528_n.jpg




56816036_1955621544565534_2981091015802224640_n.jpg



57029133_1955621587898863_5959715083994005504_n.jpg
 
Thal Jeep Rally, festival kick off with vibrant, cultural event


Tahseen Raza
21 Nov 2020



Various cultural activities, sports competitions, tent-pegging and horse and camel dances will be performed at the three-day festival. — Dawn



Various cultural activities, sports competitions, tent-pegging and horse and camel dances will be performed at the three-day festival. — Dawn


LAYYAH:The fifth annual Thal Jeep Rally and a festival were inaugurated on Friday with a flag-hoisting ceremony by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Azfar Zia and District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Nadeem Abbas Shah.

The district’s Choubara tehsil is hosting the three-day rally that will be participated by 85 racers, including two women. The mega event also features a Thal festival.

In the four previous editions of the rally, the Choubara desert was the mid-point where racers stopped for a few minutes to check their vehicles and drove back to the starting point of Head Muhammadwala in Muzaffargarh district. But this year, the desert will be the finishing point of the rally that will start from Muzaffargarh for which a 106-kilometre-long track has been prepared. DC Zia declared Nov 21 (today) as a local holiday.

At the flag-hoisting ceremony, contingents of students from private schools marched and saluted the national flag. Comedy skits and the local jhoomar dance were also performed.

Various cultural activities, sports competitions, tent-pegging and horse and camel dances will be performed at the three-day festival. Government and private institutions have displayed the colourful culture of the desert at their stalls. The district government and the police have made foolproof security arrangements for the event. A food street has also been established.

..............................................................

MUZAFFARGARH: On the first day of the jeep rally, qualifying rounds in three categories were held here and the tagging and registration process completed.Over 80 vehicles were registered for the rally.

Asif Fazal Chaudhry won the qualifying round in the prepared category by reaching the finish line in a minute and 31 seconds. Raza Saeed covered the distance in one minute and 37 seconds and stood second.

In the stock category, Khawaja Taimur covered the distance in one minute and 35 seconds and stood first, while Amir Magsi secured the second position by finishing in one minute and 37 seconds.


In the women’s category, Salma Khan stood first by covering the distance in one minute and 44 seconds.

This time, Mir Nadir Magsi and Roni Patel were not participating in the race due to coronavirus.
Talking to the media, Salma Khan said it was a great moment for them as last year two women had participated, while the number was half a dozen this time.

Final race in the women’s category will be held on Saturday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Imran Shams told the media that it was a great honour for the district where such an international competition was being held.

This time, the track had been reduced from 180 kilometres to 105 km due Covid-19 and security arrangements had been chalked out by DPO Hassan Iqbal.

Mr Shams further said that 14 checkposts had been established and equipped with police and Rescue 1122 personnel and ambulances.

Kot Addu Assistant Commissioner Dr Fiaz Ahmad said such activities would promote the district and cultural values of the region at the international level.

Last year, Nadir Magsi had won the race.


Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2020
 
1608742295664.png





CHOLISTAN

Occupying the far south of Punjab, Cholistan desert is the most picturesque desert in Pakistan. Cholistan, locally known as "Rohi (a land of rolling sand dunes) is a continuation of the Thar Desert in Sindh and Rajasthan Desert in India. Cholistan desert is about 483 km long and 64 to 290 km wide. Out of the total area 16000 Sq km is purely desert. 1000 years ago, Cholistan was a lush green valley watered by the Hakra river and the area was densely populated between the second and fourth millennium B.C.

The climate of Cholistan is arid with summer temperature rising to 51.6 C and dropping to the freezing point in winter. On the edge of the desert, stands the majestic Derawar Fort supported by enormous round buttresses that stands 40 meters (130 feet) high.It was built by Deo Rawal, a Bhatti Raj from Jaisalmer in 852 A.D. It was captured by Abbasis in 1735, the fort slipped from the hands of Abbasis in the reign of Nawab Bahawal Khan due to his pre-occupations at Shikarpur. Nawab Mubarik Khan took the strong hold back in 1804.



1608742413513.png




1608742447930.png




1608742483109.png
 

Similar threads

Ra's al Ghul
Discover Pakistan - A new TV Channel
Replies
0
Views
1K
Ra's al Ghul
Ra's al Ghul
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
EXCLUSIVE: Muhammad Khan Bhatti Authenticates Corruption Charges Against Him
Replies
2
Views
415
Jango
Jango
Viet
VinFast launches 'mini' EV with two doors and five seats
Replies
12
Views
549
flowerfan2020
F
ghazi52
LHC suspends order stopping transfer of land to army for corporate farming
2
Replies
26
Views
994
SaadH
S
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Ex-ISI chief Faiz’s naib tehsildar brother dismissed over ‘misconduct’
Replies
5
Views
594
muhammadhafeezmalik
muhammadhafeezmalik

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom