Capsule Houses get popular in rural China, many factories and brands fight for the market

Another sector they are being widely used is for temparory hospitals, during covid we saw them everywhere, I was treated in one of them when I got covid last December,I ran some tests and got an chest X-ray and an IV in the container module hospital, actually I like it more than the conventional hospitals, it's super clean inside, spotless, super high tech , everything is digital, even the bathroom looks like a high tech spaceship chamber and you vital signs are being closely monitored by all those equipments and devices.The only annoyence is the ventilation working at full throttle and they are everywhere, the humming sound of the machines is kind of loud, it'll take a while to get used to.I can notice the complex are made by conjoining many different modules, X-ray, IV, pharmacy, surgery...Now they all had been removed.