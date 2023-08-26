What's new

Capsule Houses get popular in rural China, many factories and brands fight for the market

With booming rural tourism, Low carbon temporary portable lodgings become poplar in Xinjiang, Tibet pastoral grasslands. less damage to the prinstine nature and can be quickly removed when the tourist season finishes.

 
Price ranges from 1,000￥ （$135）to 5,000￥（$675）to 10,000￥（$1,350）

微信图片_20230827015655.png
 
do they come with solar panel it be great if it had a mini biogas to run generator and use left over for fertilizer.
 
Azadkashmir said:
do they come with solar panel it be great if it had a mini biogas to run generator and use left over for fertilizer.
Temporary housing, used mostly for tourism and flood and earthquake releif and PLA border outposts, PLA ones are the upgraded and are power and energy self independent using special batteries.

PLA new barracks specially designed and manufactured for harsh Ladakh regions

The barracks are made of high tech materials and equipments , powered by Photovoltaic system and storage batteries ,Inside the temperature maintains from 20 degrees to 30 degrees celsius, equipped with full facilities of training, dining, shower flush toilets and oxygen supply.

bcc3eb03gy1gg8ywprr1mj20rz0k7q4c.jpg

_20210928163312-png.780607

003wyoivgy1gup7j9aj6mj60u00k076z02-jpg.780623

003wyoivgy1gup7jc1sfaj60u00jzqgk02-jpg.780624

7fc52563gy1fbz5lu6hyvj20ox0ghtzj-jpg.780625
 
Another sector they are being widely used is for temparory hospitals, during covid we saw them everywhere, I was treated in one of them when I got covid last December,

I ran some tests and got an chest X-ray and an IV in the container module hospital, actually I like it more than the conventional hospitals, it's super clean inside, spotless, super high tech , everything is digital, even the bathroom looks like a high tech spaceship chamber and you vital signs are being closely monitored by all those equipments and devices.

The only annoyence is the ventilation working at full throttle and they are everywhere, the humming sound of the machines is kind of loud, it'll take a while to get used to.

I can notice the complex are made by conjoining many different modules, X-ray, IV, pharmacy, surgery...

Now they all had been removed.


调整大小 微信图片_20221018183106.png

调整大小 微信图片_20221018191522.png

调整大小 微信图片_20221018183412.png

调整大小 微信图片_20221018191312.png

20221009093206326.jpg

20221009093901391.jpg

调整大小 微信图片_20221018183455.png

202210090936313631.jpg

20221009093203323.jpg

20221009093204324.jpg

202210090926502650.jpg

202210090936293629.jpg

202210090936323632.jpg


202210090938323832.jpg

202210090938343834.jpg

调整大小 微信图片_20221018191620.png

微信图片_20221018184051.png

微信图片_20221018195536.png
 
