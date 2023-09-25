This is the "Battle Story of the Cannabis Dog and the Shiva Army".



We all know that Cannabis Dog is a good dog. It is loyal, good at barking, and likes to provoke. under normal circumstances. Cannabis Dog cannot fight. But Cannabis dog makes you feel sick and want to puke.



Usually. Americans will protect Cannabis dog. To avoid Cannabis dog

facing humiliation and destruction.



But also because Americans protect and acquiesce. Cannabis dog barks wildly around the world.



Until Cannabis dog encountered Shiva Army.



We all know that Chinese like to kill Cannabis dog. But was harshly criticized by the US.



Shiva Army also like to kill Cannabis dog. But. But. But Americans demand that Cannabis dog must accept!



If Cannabis dog does not accept humiliation. What does Cannabis dog want to do to Shiva Army.?



A dog. It can only bark when allowed by its owner.



A dog. Discard after use.



Dog have no dignity whatsoever.



so when Shiva Army humiliate Cannabis dog. There is no American protection. Cannabis dog can only kneel down and cry.



oh. What a poor little cannabis dog.