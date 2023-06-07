What's new

Canadian teacher tells Muslim kids who skip LGBTQ Pride events, "You aren't Canadian" and "You don't belong here".

A teacher at Londonderry Junior High School in Edmonton, Alberta Canada, tells Muslim pupils off for skipping school to avoid LGBTQ Pride events.

LISTEN: Edmonton teacher lambastes her Muslim students for skipping Pride events

"I want to emphasize that the views expressed by the teacher do not reflect the values of acceptance, inclusion and belonging that are so strong at Londonderry School."
Well stupid people exist everywhere.

In my opinion the West is becoming "Anti-Religion."

Canada is supposed to be an inclusive and welcoming country.

If you ask me LGBT is stupid.

"A person chooses to be gay" and you are not born gay.
 
Its part of a broader trend. Look at the backlash Muslim ullema got when they wrote the Navigating Differences thing, despite it being milquetoast.
 
If they are born there then they are aren't foreigners.
 
True, the laws of the land, are the laws of the land. You are correct here.
 
It’s not “their lands” as millions of us emigrated there and many are natural born citizens who paid massively into the economies of these phaggot loving countries. You sound like a beta cuck white worshipper to accept their demonic ways.

There is no laws to accept this nasty phagOt attitudes. Majority of the whites don’t accept this but you want Muslims to accept it and be good slaves/asskisser. Gtfo
 
Last edited:
1) it’s not part of Canadian culture
2) Canada belongs to First Nations indigenous people so European should gtfo with their lgbtq as well
3) Canadian involvement in the invasion and bombardment of many Muslims countries means Muslims can live in Canada however they want since Canada supported their homelands getting destroyed
4) even if it was Canadian culture we still wouldn’t leave nor accept it. We would fight back. The world belongs to Allah and everything is Allah’s land. If Canada turned against its citizens and oppressed them and forced them to be lgbtq we would fight and liberate Canada from such cancerous ideologies. We Muslims know what Allah did to the people of Lut A.S. because of their homosexuality. We can never accept lgbtq and will continue to fight against such filth.
 
No she’s not you French phagot
 
LGBT is stupid and unnatural.

But Canada is Canada. You cannot fight the laws of the land.
 

