CANADA: Indian Truck driver who killed dozens in one of Canada's worst crash might be deported back to India

Federal Court will hear arguments on deportation of truck driver in Broncos crash​


1690930299387.png



Truck driver Jaskirat Singh Sidhu walks into the Kerry Vickar Centre for his sentencing in Melfort, Sask., on March 22, 2019.The Federal Court has agreed to allow the lawyer for a former truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash to argue against his possible deportation. PHOTO BY KAYLE NEIS /THE CANADIAN PRESS

The Federal Court has agreed to allow the lawyer for a former truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash to argue against his possible deportation.​


In 2019, Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years after pleading guilty to dangerous driving causing death and bodily harm in the Saskatchewan crash that killed 16 people and injured 13 others.​

Court was told that the rookie Calgary trucker, a newly married permanent resident, went through a stop sign at a rural intersection and drove into the path of the Humboldt Broncos bus carrying players and staff to a junior hockey league playoff game in April 2018.

The Canada Border Services Agency recommended last year that Sidhu be handed over to the Immigration and Refugee Board to decide whether he should be deported to India.

Michael Greene, Sidhu’s lawyer, said the Federal Court has decided to hear the case in July. He said it is good news for his client, who is now working in the construction industry after being released on parole from prison.

“They’re happy to finally hear some good news because good news has been in short supply for them,” Greene said about Sidhu and his family.

1690930361214.png


Hockey sticks, messages and other items at a memorial for the Humboldt Broncos bus crash at the intersection of highways 35 and 335 inside the Rural Municipality of Connaught, Sask., on Wednesday, August 1, 2018. PHOTO BY LIAM RICHARDS /Saskatoon StarPhoenix

‘To call him a criminal is a stretch’​


“There are lot of compelling facts and it’s a difficult issue because you’ve got on the one hand the level of pain and suffering caused and, on the other, you’ve got someone who’s got a lot going for him and he’s definitely not your normal criminal. To call him a criminal is a stretch,” Greene added.

The hearing is to be heard in Calgary and Greene said it’s unlikely the court will offer an immediate ruling.​

If he is successful, the matter would be sent back to Canada Border Services Agency for another review. He had indicated previously the original officer put all the weight of his decision on the gravity of the harm caused.

“It doesn’t mean he gets to stay in Canada. He gets another crack at it. This still brings up the systemic problem (of) the way the system is designed,” Greene said Thursday.

“You’ve basically got enforcement officers making the decision and their job is to enforce, and trying to persuade them to allow him to remain in Canada almost goes against their grain.”

The Canada Border Services Agency has previously declined to comment on Sidhu’s case, but said there are multiple steps built into the process to ensure procedural fairness.

1690930456137.png


Note: Not everyone in the above picture was killed, involved or injured.

calgaryherald.com

Federal Court will hear arguments on deportation of truck driver in Broncos crash

The Federal Court has agreed to allow the lawyer for a former truck driver who caused
These kind of people should be punished in Canada itsef. In India, they will use all means to escape the punishments
 
There is nothing wrong in sending criminal people home!
The roads in North America are badly designed. Instead of stop signs, they ought to have traffic light signals or roundabouts

He was probably driving long distances and missed the sign.

"Mr. Sidhu had only been on the job as a semi driver for three weeks as he rolled through the flat landscape of farms and prairie, loaded with 900 bales of peat moss. He’d gotten his commercial license to help put his wife, Tanvir Mann, through dental hygienist school – and the crash happened during his first week driving alone. "

"Some victims themselves, say Mr. Sidhu is serving his time and that deportation is essentially a double punishment, a law etched in a “tough on crime” era that is inconsistent with Canada’s identity as a tolerant nation.
 
The roads in North America are badly designed. Instead of stop signs, they ought to have traffic light signals or roundabouts
of course the have them. the roads in North America are badly designed because of how narrow they are.
 
The roads in North America are badly designed. Instead of stop signs, they ought to have traffic light signals or roundabouts

He was probably driving long distances and missed the sign.

"Mr. Sidhu had only been on the job as a semi driver for three weeks as he rolled through the flat landscape of farms and prairie, loaded with 900 bales of peat moss. He’d gotten his commercial license to help put his wife, Tanvir Mann, through dental hygienist school – and the crash happened during his first week driving alone. "

"Some victims themselves, say Mr. Sidhu is serving his time and that deportation is essentially a double punishment, a law etched in a “tough on crime” era that is inconsistent with Canada’s identity as a tolerant nation.
How long had he lived in Canada for? I’m just saying , Not being able to speak good English and pass an CANADIAN driving test makes them unable to READ road signs - the article portrays him as a clueless driver and a novice to this. IT WAS an an accident waiting to happen with this guy the moron employer needs answering hired a newly qualified driver and puts him behind those monster trucks wheels, sends him on his way.
 
Canada should force India to pay reparations before he is sent to India.

How long had he lived in Canada for? I’m just saying , Not being able to speak good English and pass an CANADIAN driving test makes them unable to READ road signs - the article portrays him as a clueless driver and a novice to this. IT WAS an an accident waiting to happen with this guy the moron employer needs answering hired a newly qualified driver and puts him behind those monster trucks wheels, sends him on his way.
He most likely came to Canada illegally.
 

