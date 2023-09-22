Canada has Indian diplomats' communications in bombshell murder probe

RayKalm
"The intelligence did not come solely from Canada. Some was provided by an unnamed ally in the Five Eyes intelligence alliance."
Yeah, whatever float their boat. As of now it's only "Trust me bro" kind of intel input. Let Canada share the intel with India for probe or submit it to the UN. Basis Canadian Pappu's responses so far, they would have taken concrete measures to embarrass the GoI by submitting these "so called proofs" to all major allies and UN.
These rabid dogs that they harbour today will become a menace for them in the future. Some countries will learn from their mistakes while others goes down under; and their countrymen will pay the price.
Freedom of speech. Minorities are free to discuss the merits of an independant homeland.Even if I am Indian, I believe, Canada has credible input about Indian hitmen involved in eliminating Khalistani terrorists. But the bigger question is why would Canada allow itself to be the ground where anti-India terrorists operate freely in his country. Is this the sign of a friendly country to allow anti-Indian people to operate? Then what is the difference between Pakistan Canada wrt to India?
If this puzzle can be solved by India and Canada, then it can be resolved. Otherwise, both politician will capitalize with the emotions of their people.
Because in Canada you have the freedom of expressionEven if I am Indian, I believe, Canada has credible input about Indian hitmen involved in eliminating Khalistani terrorists. But the bigger question is why would Canada allow itself to be the ground where anti-India terrorists operate freely in his country. Is this the sign of a friendly country to allow anti-Indian people to operate? Then what is the difference between Pakistan Canada wrt to India?
If this puzzle can be solved by India and Canada, then it can be resolved. Otherwise, both politician will capitalize with the emotions of their people.
