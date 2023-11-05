Canada asks consumers to stop using recalled baby sleepers made in Bangladesh​

Black_cats
Canada asks consumers to stop using recalled baby sleepers made in BangladeshStaff Correspondent | Published: 21:48, Nov 05,2023
https://www.newagebd.net/article/21...ing-recalled-baby-sleepers-made-in-bangladesh
The government of Canada has asked consumers to stop using recalled George brand sleepers made in Bangladesh due to choking and ingestion hazards.
Health Canada, the department of Canadian government responsible for national health policy, in a recent notification asked immediately stop using the recalled products and return to Wal-Mart stores for a full refund.
A total of 2,16,595 units of the affected products were sold in Canada from November 2022 to June 2023.
According to the notification, the zipper pulls and foot grips of the George brand sleepers, might fall off or be removed through repeated washing, posing choking and ingestion hazards.
‘Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled sleepers and check the style number printed on the collar to determine if they are impacted by this recall,’ Health Canada said.
It said that consumers could refer to the provided illustration for the impacted patterns.
It also said that as of September 21, 2023, the company did not receive any reports of incidents or injuries in Canada.
A Canadian government web site said that the sleepers for both boys and girls were manufactured by Gazipur-based Unique Designers Ltd in Bangladesh and distributed by PDS Far-East Ltd of Hong Kong, China.
Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association president Faruque Hassan on Sunday told New Age that Canadian government recalled some of the sleepers mainly for the babies due to the health hazards and such type of withdrawal was not rare in the global business.
‘Withdrawal of a specific consumer product from the market is not an uncommon incident in the globe and it does not indicate that Canada has asked to withdraw readymade garments made in Bangladesh,’ he said.
The BGMEA president said that the products were recalled by the Health Canada due to certain risks of hazard, and there was no mistake on the part of the Bangladeshi manufacturer in this regard.