  • Hello, PDF is under investigation, the forum will close permanently after investigation concludes, as the owner of PDF i have decided. Please back up what you need as everything will be lost once this is over.

Can we unban Pakistanis so they can join other platforms.

Mustang125

Mustang125

FULL MEMBER
Joined
May 27, 2011
Messages
890
Reaction score
0
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Can we unban all Pakistanis so they can join other platforms please?
@Areesh if you get this message can you please connect with us? Your opinions are important. @M. Sarmad @Mentee both of you please join the discord links as well! Would hate to miss out on you guys!
 

