Can The U.S. Compete With Chinese Drones?

Can The U.S. Compete With Chinese Drones?​


Chinese made drones have dominated the market for quad copters for over a decade. They’re used by university researchers, firefighters, and police around the world. But growing geopolitical concerns, and the use of drones as weapons of war in Ukraine, and by Hamas during attacks on Israel, have made some critics concerned about U.S. dependence on these small but capable Chinese made machines.

 

