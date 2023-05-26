What's new

Can PTI be Finished?​

Tahir Maqsood Chheena
Tahir Maqsood Cheena
The institutions are like rivers; they do not wash away. There may be less or more water, but they will continue their journey. Popular political parties are the same. Therefore, historically, political parties have always remained firm in Pakistan despite facing state force. They only get weak due to governance issues when voted into power. Almost all political parties in Pakistan have faced an existential crisis. Accordingly, PTI is also facing a grave concern as so many electives are leaving PTI. The fundamental question is, will PTI succeed in these parting ways?
To begin with, Pakistan is a federation compiling four provinces, and all provinces are politically different. KPK and Pushtoon belt of Balochistan or Pushtoon residing in Karachi or other parts of Pakistan tend to vote for political parties rather than electives. Pushtoon almost covers 60 NA seats out of 266 NA seats in Pakistan. Then, PTI is the most popular political party among Pushton and does not require electives. PTI & JUIF can win among Pushtoons, and candidates do not matter to them. PTI is robustly popular in Ex- FATA, Malakand Division, Peshawar Valley, and central and southern KPK. It is also popular in the Hazara division in KPK. PTI is also popular among Pushtoons in Karachi and other parts of Pakistan. It is also gaining popularity in the Pushtoon belt in Balochistan. Most importantly, PTI does not require electives in Pushtoon areas to win constituencies.
Islam Abad Capital territory has three NA seats, and PTI does not require electives to win these seats. PTI can win Islam Abad constituencies irrespective of the candidates, as it is the most popular political party in Islam Abad. Accordingly, PTI is set to win most seats from NA-1 to NA-48, irrespective of the candidature.
The province of Punjab is the most critical factor in deciding the outcome of Pakistani elections as it comprises NA-49 to NA-189 Rajan Pur. These 138 seats have the potential to make national governments. Punjab has primarily urban and rural political divides. Political parties are strong in urban areas and do not require electives, whereas it is a combination of political parties and candidates in the rural constitutes. Out of 138 NA seats in Punjab, more than 100 NA seats have less role of candidates. Therefore, it is no longer a problem for political parties to depend upon candidates. Then, 38 NA seats require influential candidates. It is also mentioned that almost each NA constituency in Punjab has more than five influential candidates, and they will be joining political parties according to opportunities. These 38 seats are primarily in South Punjab and Sahiwal Division, as reported in the constituency survey of republicpolicy.com
Hence, PTI is very competitive in 138 NA seats of Punjab, although it is in front of KPK and Islam Abad. Accordingly, PTI may be facing a loss with the parting of candidates, yet it shall remain the potent force from NA-1 Chitral to NA-189 Rajan Pur. PTI is set to win most of the NA constituencies of KPK and Punjab, irrespective of who contests from PTI.
The province of Sindh is divided ethnically among 61 NA seats. The Sindhi and Urdu-speaking people have different political trends. Then, Pushtoons in Karachi also have a different trend. It seems PTI may not win rural Sindh constituencies. However, PTI may lose in Karachi, where it won 14 NA seats in 2018. PPPP has regained the rural areas of Karachi, whereas Urdu Speaking areas are yet to decide as so many factors are involved. PTI may not lose the KPK and Punjab ( excluding electable constituencies) with departing candidates, but it certainly can lose in Karachi due to weak organization and other factors. Balochistan has 17 NA seats, and PTI is gaining a little popularity in the Pushtoon belt. However, these seats are manageable, and PTI might only perform with a free hand.
Therefore, it can be analyzed that PTI may suffer a little loss due to the departing of candidates, but it might be a small one. However, the election campaign and other factors are also significant towards the road to elections. PTI needs organization and substitutes candidates if candidates leave the party. So far, popular political support is with PTI, which might be why it will survive the present onslaught. Imran Khan is the most popular leader of Pakistan. He is 73 per cent popular in KPK and 70 per cent in Punjab. He is 23 per cent popular in Sindh and 19 per cent in Baluchistan. He is more than 64 per cent popular in Pakistan accumulatively. ( Source-republic policy)
Therefore, it is not easy to sideline a political leader who is popular across and enjoys the support of 2/3rd of population. Lastly, PTI depends entirely upon Imran Khan and no other leader or groups of leaders can even be endorsed by PTI supporters unless Imran Khan recommends them.

republicpolicy.com

PTI is the most popular political party with the most popular political leader. The popularity of IK is around 2/3rd of the populations, therefore, PTI can not be finished.
Defections wont do the damage THEY think they will do but still the real aim of defections and press conferences is something else entirely
 
In all probability it cannot be finished..


IK will be in Public memory for too long a time...

Just like Bhutto.where ppl say after maghrib namaz bhutto is seen in larkana...

Imran Khan , whether successful to be a PM or not.. will always go down as a legend... At par..or maybe even more..than Bhutto


Its possible that current form of PTI will die..but the thought process and IK's bhakts will linger on for long time
 
Ofcourse they can finish the PTI and IK but this will create disillusionment about the system among a large section of society.
Then the colonial servants will have to create bigger dramas (fake wars) to make them forget and get them tuned again to bring credibility into the system.
A lot of damage will be done in this process. Pakistanis will lose a lot.

Pakistani people must learn that no one but they have to bring an end to this cycle run by psychopathic generals.
 
Imagine even after so much time, ANP is still existing.... Just on the aura of Bacha Khan..
 
If PTI remains in October, elections will be in 2024 until they’ve been wiped out. Next elections will be PPP vs PMLN. And you know how things will work out.

Somewhere along the lines, the public will rise up again. And then we hope Pakistan will course correct. InshaAllah.
 
HalwaBrigade said:
In all probability it cannot be finished..


IK will be in Public memory for too long a time...

Just like Bhutto.where ppl say after maghrib namaz bhutto is seen in larkana...

Imran Khan , whether successful to be a PM or not.. will always go down as a legend... At par..or maybe even more..than Bhutto


Its possible that current form of PTI will die..but the thought process and IK's bhakts will linger on for long time
IK is far bigger than Bhutto. Bhutto was murdered by judiciary otherwise he would have lost in history. He is actually lost in history due to corruption of Benazir, Zardari, Bilawal and rest of the kin.

IK is totally different. People know him from 50 years i.e., starting from his early cricketing days to being philanthropist and then 27 years of his political struggle and the way he challenged the military and exposed their real faces Infront of public. IK is legend among the legends.
 
its now idea of civili supermacy . its now motive to send back army in barracks . its now dream to crush ISI internal wings . its now target to have pm with full powers. its not gonna finish even imran khan die .
 
Its already finished after recent push, but what ever is left will be goon sooner or later. Imran khan is ageing and there is no one else to continue his legacy.
 
Imran Khan said:
its now idea of civili supermacy . its now motive to send back army in barracks . its now dream to crush ISI internal wings . its now target to have pm with full powers. its not gonna finish even imran khan die .
Correct, sir. I think the ideals you expressed will be Imran's biggest legacy and eventually those ideas will take root and Pakistan will become a 'normal' State.
However, PTI's future itself is extremely dependent on Imran's personality and his presence in Pakistan. If Imran is gone from the country or from this planet today, then PTI as we know it will be greatly reduced as a party.
 
It is undoubtedly a popular party and will win elections ,

Army of pakistan is much more powerful and they don't like it.

It will be destroyed by Army.
 
Look what establishment has done is antagonize people who are in their 30s, 40s and the next generation who is in their late teen years to 20s....... This has never happened in Pakistan. As a IK voter i know he commited a lot of errors and whether he will get another chance on redemption or not, the idea of civillian superamacy will live on with much more zeal and zest. All the MNA , MPa of pmln that i have talked to recently, none of them support military and they are all against it, One of them said very clearly, " O ji party nay kaha to in ka haq mewn rally nikal di warna hamen thori pasand hain yeh"!! MIlitary establishment is yet to understood what they have done. They used to rule people out of their love and now they are rulling on fear. And fear does not have the power to live as long as love!

but we also have to understand that the change might happens in years or even decades. We will ahve to see what the future holds but the idea will live on, Ik or no IK!
 
