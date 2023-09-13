Can Pakistan ever recover from Jinnah's Blunder?

Abdul Rehman Majeed
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Dec 25, 2019
- Messages
- 4,502
- Reaction score
- -40
- Country
- Location
South Indians wanted to have their own homeland.
But Jinnah made an idiotic decision to not support the Dravidstan movement.
Now we have to start the balkanization of India from Zero when we could have achieved it even before India was born.
What a great lost opportunity for Pakistan thanks to Jinnah's colossal blunder.
But Jinnah made an idiotic decision to not support the Dravidstan movement.
Now we have to start the balkanization of India from Zero when we could have achieved it even before India was born.
What a great lost opportunity for Pakistan thanks to Jinnah's colossal blunder.