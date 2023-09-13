What's new

Can Pakistan ever recover from Jinnah's Blunder?

Abdul Rehman Majeed

South Indians wanted to have their own homeland.

But Jinnah made an idiotic decision to not support the Dravidstan movement.

Now we have to start the balkanization of India from Zero when we could have achieved it even before India was born.

What a great lost opportunity for Pakistan thanks to Jinnah's colossal blunder.


1694608642879.jpeg






1694608654380.jpeg


1694608668848.jpeg
 
No, Pakistan can never recover from Jinnah's blunders. However, look at the example of Bangladesh. Once it erased Jinnah from the history books, it was able to become an economic tiger and leave West Pakistan behind. If other nations in West Pakistan are able to emulate Bangladesh's example, they too may be able to escape the curse.
 
Pakistan will prosper once India has been balkanized.
 
For Pakistan, there is only one way out is to become part of Akhand Bharat. That will end all their economic, military, political and religious problems. Akhand Bharat will welcome that minus their religious zealots. The latter they can send them to Arabia, the birth place of Islam.
 
Agree
Can't believe how they ended up voting for traitors like Fatima jinnah and bhutto

I thought nawaz sharif had showed them the light but apparently his brother failed him

Now shah shahab has to come from London to reignite the flame

The problem is Pakistanis don't like to drink urine and use cow poop as calamine lotion 🧴

May be you can preach them that's there is no harm in it
 

