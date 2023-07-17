Can Khattak be the next CM KPK?

ziaulislam said: Army can do anything

So yes that's what going to happen

It's going to be 2002



1-kpk Khattack & mualana

2- central Punjab PMLN

3- south IPP

4- SINDH PPPP

5- KARACHI MQM JI PTI

6- BALOCHISTAN ANP BNP JUI



Govt PPPP with support from PMLN IPP MQM JUI KHATTACK



Multiple options if someone misbehaves with PMLN a back up possiblity



To keep PTI in check I expect th to get some seats in KP Click to expand...

You keep reading the political scenarios wrong.Look at what someone posted above:Do you not think they have their own Bridary and voters? And if PTI was that good in KP then maybe they 'delivered' something to their constituents--enough to ask for votes.By now it is obvious that the main political parties have moved beyond the Byelections-induced-phobia of Imran Khan and that's why you will see more of more of them fighting against each other. This is pure politics, Pakistan style! Something Imran would have learned had he done some real '27 year political struggle'. No grand machinations is needed when PTI's sun has already set. Even if I were to accept that Imran is 70% popular, on the day of the voting, it is who brings out the voters to the polling stations in large numbers that matters. Many rallies, money spending, public engagements. And this all before even factoring in that Imran would be disqualified and/or imprisoned.