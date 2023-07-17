What's new

Can Khattak be the next CM KPK?

I see that people generally liked Khattak tenure (a bit like elahi, lota, competent, corrupt but got shit done)

It seems like Army wants him to replace PTI in KPK with him eventually becoming the next CM KPK

What do y'all think? Can he replace PTI in KPK provincial elections? And form a strong government? (His opposition is NDM, Jui-F, Anp, remenents of PTI as even Mehmood Khan current KPK CM recently joined him) would y'all prefer him over PTI or no?
And as CM can he effectively stand up for his provincial governments intrests against the establishment?

Especially tagging members from KPK
Any leader of PTI has no credibility or vote bank outside of PTI. That's the rule.
Except Imran khan.
 
Army can do anything
So yes that's what going to happen
It's going to be 2002

1-kpk Khattack & mualana
2- central Punjab PMLN
3- south IPP
4- SINDH PPPP
5- KARACHI MQM JI PTI
6- BALOCHISTAN ANP BNP JUI

Govt PPPP with support from PMLN IPP MQM JUI KHATTACK

Multiple options if someone misbehaves with PMLN a back up possiblity

To keep PTI in check I expect th to get some seats in KP
 
This establishment is pro to divide n rule theory, Like MQM now PTI going on. Mashallah what a skill they got. These ashloe are fighting with in house we dont need enemy we are best to fight each other. DHA PAKISTAN Zindabad.
 
An occupying army can go to any length to keep the country its colony. A 3rd rate colonial army who never won any war and keep losing territories in each and every war but never shied away in usurping its own nation.
 
only possible win for them is if they ban PTI, if they let PTI go in election which they have to because of outside pressure PTI will win they cant manage elections on such scale everyone knows this. they were not even able to manage by-elections in punjab last year, thats why they are trying so hard before the elections to manage it.
 
You keep reading the political scenarios wrong.
Look at what someone posted above: 57 ex-PTI Lawmakers switched side to P. Khattak. 57!! Do you not think they have their own Bridary and voters? And if PTI was that good in KP then maybe they 'delivered' something to their constituents--enough to ask for votes.

By now it is obvious that the main political parties have moved beyond the Byelections-induced-phobia of Imran Khan and that's why you will see more of more of them fighting against each other. This is pure politics, Pakistan style! Something Imran would have learned had he done some real '27 year political struggle'. No grand machinations is needed when PTI's sun has already set. Even if I were to accept that Imran is 70% popular, on the day of the voting, it is who brings out the voters to the polling stations in large numbers that matters. Many rallies, money spending, public engagements. And this all before even factoring in that Imran would be disqualified and/or imprisoned.
 
Frankly speaking KPK mai IK kutty ko bhi khara kr dy tu wo kutta jeet jayega. Whom ever leaving IK or going against him is being considered as filthy lootas as Noor alam khan. Pehly IK ko pyar sy vote dya tha ab nafrat or ghusy mai or zabardasti daingy IA.
 

