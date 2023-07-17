Can Khattak be the next CM KPK?

Maula Jatt
I see that people generally liked Khattak tenure (a bit like elahi, lota, competent, corrupt but got shit done)
It seems like Army wants him to replace PTI in KPK with him eventually becoming the next CM KPK
What do y'all think? Can he replace PTI in KPK provincial elections? And form a strong government? (His opposition is NDM, Jui-F, Anp, remenents of PTI as even Mehmood Khan current KPK CM recently joined him) would y'all prefer him over PTI or no?
And as CM can he effectively stand up for his provincial governments intrests against the establishment?
Especially tagging members from KPK
@TNT @Friday @RealNapster @ziaulislam @NooriNuth
