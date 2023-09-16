muhammadhafeezmalik
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Jan 21, 2015
- Messages
- 5,102
- Reaction score
- -17
- Country
- Location
Can Justice Qazi send all Hum-Khiyal Judges to home??
The answer is YES.
There is a petition of former Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth pending before SC and SJC against elevation of Junior Judges to SCP by bypassing the rule of seniority. Most of HUM-KHIYAL judges were elevated to SCP by bypassing this rule. SC & SJC can annul all these illegal appointments.
In his petition, Justice Seth has pleaded that it has been a consistent practice after the amendment of Article 175-A through the 19th Amendment to the Constitution that vacancies on the SC are filed through appointments from amongst the chief justices of the high courts with due regard to their inter-se seniority.
After the introduction of Article 175-A, most of the appointments in the court, except for the appointments of the respondent judges, have been made from amongst the chief justice of the high courts.
If SC and SJC accepts plea of Justice Seth, the future under mentioned judges is in deep darkness.
List of Junior Judges Appointed to SCP bypassing Senior Judges in High Courts (2022-2023)
1- Mrs. Justice Ayesha A. Malik
2- Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi
3- Justice Shahid Waheed
Procedure for Judges Appointment in SCP
The answer is YES.
There is a petition of former Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth pending before SC and SJC against elevation of Junior Judges to SCP by bypassing the rule of seniority. Most of HUM-KHIYAL judges were elevated to SCP by bypassing this rule. SC & SJC can annul all these illegal appointments.
In his petition, Justice Seth has pleaded that it has been a consistent practice after the amendment of Article 175-A through the 19th Amendment to the Constitution that vacancies on the SC are filed through appointments from amongst the chief justices of the high courts with due regard to their inter-se seniority.
After the introduction of Article 175-A, most of the appointments in the court, except for the appointments of the respondent judges, have been made from amongst the chief justice of the high courts.
If SC and SJC accepts plea of Justice Seth, the future under mentioned judges is in deep darkness.
List of Junior Judges Appointed to SCP bypassing Senior Judges in High Courts (2022-2023)
1- Mrs. Justice Ayesha A. Malik
2- Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi
3- Justice Shahid Waheed
https://www.supremecourt.gov.pk/downloads_judgements/all_downloads/List_of_Junior_Judges_Elevated_to_SCP.pdf
Procedure for Judges Appointment in SCP
Last edited: