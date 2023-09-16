What's new

Can Justice Qazi send all Hum-Khiyal Judges to home??

muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Jan 21, 2015
Messages
5,102
Reaction score
-17
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Can Justice Qazi send all Hum-Khiyal Judges to home??

The answer is YES.

There is a petition of former Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth pending before SC and SJC against elevation of Junior Judges to SCP by bypassing the rule of seniority. Most of HUM-KHIYAL judges were elevated to SCP by bypassing this rule. SC & SJC can annul all these illegal appointments.

In his petition, Justice Seth has pleaded that it has been a consistent practice after the amendment of Article 175-A through the 19th Amendment to the Constitution that vacancies on the SC are filed through appointments from amongst the chief justices of the high courts with due regard to their inter-se seniority.

After the introduction of Article 175-A, most of the appointments in the court, except for the appointments of the respondent judges, have been made from amongst the chief justice of the high courts.

If SC and SJC accepts plea of Justice Seth, the future under mentioned judges is in deep darkness.


1694844167886.png

List of Junior Judges Appointed to SCP bypassing Senior Judges in High Courts (2022-2023)

1- Mrs. Justice Ayesha A. Malik
2- Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi
3- Justice Shahid Waheed


Procedure for Judges Appointment in SCP

www.supremecourt.gov.pk

Judges Appointment & Court Composition - Supreme Court of Pakistan

www.supremecourt.gov.pk www.supremecourt.gov.pk
 
Last edited:

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Audio leaks case: Top court rejects PDM govt’s objections on SC judges
Replies
2
Views
110
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
11 judges to get interest-free loans worth Rs360m
Replies
1
Views
102
HAIDER
HAIDER
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
SBC jumps on bandwagon seeking action against SC judge
Replies
0
Views
181
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Complaint lodged against CJP Bandial, three others in SJC for 'judicial misconduct'
Replies
2
Views
301
HAIDER
HAIDER
muhammadhafeezmalik
Justice Qazi Faiz Isa appointed Chief Justice of Pakistan by President Arif Alvi
2 3
Replies
36
Views
1K
HAIDER
HAIDER

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom