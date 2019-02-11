What's new

Can Iran develop a hypersonic weapon?

Can Iran develop a hypersonic missile?

Russia developed a Kh-47 M2 Kinzhal hypersonic cruise missile. Basically it is Iskander short-range ballistic missile launched by an aircraft. Result is an hypersonic cruise missile than can travel at a speed of 10 Mach and a range of 2000km. It is nearly impossible to intercept it.

Iran builds Fateh-110 short range ballistic missile, which is similar to Iskander.

So can Iran design in 5-10 years its own air launched ballistic missile, based on Fateh-110, that will have the performance of Kinzhal? Iran has experience in solid fuel propulsion, materials that can withstand extreme temperatures.

At the same time other hypersonic weapons are HGV-hypersonic glide vehicles.

Iran has Khorramshahr ballistic missile and potentially can put a hypersonic gliding vehicle on top of it.

What is you opinion on this issue. Are hypersonic missiles within Iranian technological capabilitites?
 
What will Iran do with a hypersonic weapon ?
where will they do it ?
how will they do it ?

Iran's enemies are far away from them !

Nations that have these weapons, also have the means to control and guide these weapons, with excellent
communication networks.

Until other nations come at par with space technology, it is not profitable to invest in hypersonic weapons.

This is why the Russians and the Chinese invested in their own guidance satellites and networks.



snow lake said:
Why?
Click to expand...
 
A Kinzhal class hypersonic weapon is available with the Khorramshahr-2 and Emad. However they are likely less exposed to heat than the Kinzhal, means they are for a shorter time at near-atmospheric hypersonic speeds.
Russias lead in the field is due to the Avantgard which is much faster more exposed to heat.

Its also a issue of testing besides materials. Windtunnels for those speeds are few in the world.
 
The problem with ballistic missiles is that they fly ballistic trajectory and can be intercepted by anti-ballistic missile defense systems. Hypersonic cruise missiles are INVINCIBLE.

Designing a hypersonic missile with scramjet engine is extremely difficult and even US, Russia and China have problem designing such a missile.

However, Russians went an easy way- they took Iskander short-range ballistic missile and modified it to be a hypersonic cruise missile.

Kinzhal's engine is the same as Iskander's engine, diameter and length is the same as Iskander. With a speed of Mach 10 and a range of 2000km, Kinzhal survives extreme environment for 9 minutes.

While building a scramjet engine hypersonic missile is beyond Iranian capabilities. Building a hypersonic missile, based on short-range solid fuel ballistic missiles is possible.

1) Iran has solid fuel engines: 1.25meter solid fuel engine of Sejjil, or solid fuel engine of Fateh 110.
2) Iran has materials that can survives extreme heat- materials for Khorramshahr missile's warhead and materials for making Sejjil's jet vanes
3) Iran has engineers experienced in designing missiles and guidance system
4) for designing an invincible weapon Iran can invest millions of dollar into necessary infrastructure including wind tunnel for hypersonic speeds.

So, investing hundreds on millions of dollars over the next 7-10 years to turn a solid fuel ballistic missile into a Kinzhal-like invincible missile that can penetrate all air and missile defense systems is a possibility. Iran has all the basic technology and engineers.

Next phase of Iranian ballistic missile evolution:
1) maneuvering warhead
2) quasi-ballistic missile
3) hypersonic cruise missile based on solid fuel engine technology
 
lol i m just commenting on the basic scenario dont think iron dome and missile defences are invulnerable.i stand by my judgement iran doesnt have the expertise to build a hypersonic missile
 
While you guys building the missile please put some fund aside for developing a platform that can fire the missile.
 
Who are you to judge? What is your expertise in? Self styled guru of nothing. Please stop talking nonsense. Fact is no one knows irans or for that matter any countrys ability to develop a missile or war machine.
 
lol i m not a guru oh my god i am just saying judging from their current state they are not in a really good position to make a hypersonic missile
 
In their current state the brought down the most advanced drones didnt they?....
Never underestimate someone
 

