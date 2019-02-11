Can Iran develop a hypersonic weapon?

The problem with ballistic missiles is that they fly ballistic trajectory and can be intercepted by anti-ballistic missile defense systems. Hypersonic cruise missiles are INVINCIBLE.



Designing a hypersonic missile with scramjet engine is extremely difficult and even US, Russia and China have problem designing such a missile.



However, Russians went an easy way- they took Iskander short-range ballistic missile and modified it to be a hypersonic cruise missile.



Kinzhal's engine is the same as Iskander's engine, diameter and length is the same as Iskander. With a speed of Mach 10 and a range of 2000km, Kinzhal survives extreme environment for 9 minutes.



While building a scramjet engine hypersonic missile is beyond Iranian capabilities. Building a hypersonic missile, based on short-range solid fuel ballistic missiles is possible.



1) Iran has solid fuel engines: 1.25meter solid fuel engine of Sejjil, or solid fuel engine of Fateh 110.

2) Iran has materials that can survives extreme heat- materials for Khorramshahr missile's warhead and materials for making Sejjil's jet vanes

3) Iran has engineers experienced in designing missiles and guidance system

4) for designing an invincible weapon Iran can invest millions of dollar into necessary infrastructure including wind tunnel for hypersonic speeds.



So, investing hundreds on millions of dollars over the next 7-10 years to turn a solid fuel ballistic missile into a Kinzhal-like invincible missile that can penetrate all air and missile defense systems is a possibility. Iran has all the basic technology and engineers.



Next phase of Iranian ballistic missile evolution:

1) maneuvering warhead

2) quasi-ballistic missile

3) hypersonic cruise missile based on solid fuel engine technology