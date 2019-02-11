Can Iran develop a hypersonic weapon?

Can Iran develop a hypersonic missile?
Russia developed a Kh-47 M2 Kinzhal hypersonic cruise missile. Basically it is Iskander short-range ballistic missile launched by an aircraft. Result is an hypersonic cruise missile than can travel at a speed of 10 Mach and a range of 2000km. It is nearly impossible to intercept it.
Iran builds Fateh-110 short range ballistic missile, which is similar to Iskander.
So can Iran design in 5-10 years its own air launched ballistic missile, based on Fateh-110, that will have the performance of Kinzhal? Iran has experience in solid fuel propulsion, materials that can withstand extreme temperatures.
At the same time other hypersonic weapons are HGV-hypersonic glide vehicles.
Iran has Khorramshahr ballistic missile and potentially can put a hypersonic gliding vehicle on top of it.
What is you opinion on this issue. Are hypersonic missiles within Iranian technological capabilitites?
Russia developed a Kh-47 M2 Kinzhal hypersonic cruise missile. Basically it is Iskander short-range ballistic missile launched by an aircraft. Result is an hypersonic cruise missile than can travel at a speed of 10 Mach and a range of 2000km. It is nearly impossible to intercept it.
Iran builds Fateh-110 short range ballistic missile, which is similar to Iskander.
So can Iran design in 5-10 years its own air launched ballistic missile, based on Fateh-110, that will have the performance of Kinzhal? Iran has experience in solid fuel propulsion, materials that can withstand extreme temperatures.
At the same time other hypersonic weapons are HGV-hypersonic glide vehicles.
Iran has Khorramshahr ballistic missile and potentially can put a hypersonic gliding vehicle on top of it.
What is you opinion on this issue. Are hypersonic missiles within Iranian technological capabilitites?