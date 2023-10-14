Can have another army with Indian volunteers: Israeli envoy​

Ambassador Naor Gilon said Israel will not forget support shown by the Indian leadership and people during its ongoing war against Hamas. ​

Can have another army with Indian volunteers: Israeli envoy Ambassador Naor Gilon said Israel will not forget support shown by the Indian leadership and people during its ongoing war against Hamas.

Israeli Ambassador to India Naor Gilon thanked the Indian leadership and people for the support. (Screengrab)New Delhi,UPDATED: Oct 13, 2023 21:05 ISTIsrael's Ambassador to India Naor Gilon on Friday expressed gratitude to the Indian leadership and people for theduring its war with Hamas.Speaking to news agency ANI, Gilon said, “The level of support which we got from Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) who, on Saturday, came out and tweeted a condemnation and extended support to Israel. We will not forget that.”Ambassador Gilon also said he “could have another IDF (Israeli Defence Forces) with the Indian volunteers”.Ambassador Gilon said he received phone calls from ministers, officials and business persons extending support to Israel.Ambassador Gilon highlighted the overwhelming support from Indians for Israel.“Look at the social media of the embassy (Israeli Embassy), it's amazing. I could have another IDF with volunteers (Indians). Everyone is telling me I want to volunteer and I want to go and fight for Israelâ€æthis strong support is unprecedented for me," he told ANI.“India and Israel, the closeness is something I cannot explain,” he added.The Palestinian terrorist group Hamas launched a barrage of rocket attacks in southern Israel on Saturday, October 7, killing more than 1,200 Israelis and 1,500 Palestinians.Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. After the call, PM Modi said that India "condemns terrorism in all its forms".In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi thanked Netanyahu for his call and for providing him with an "update on the ongoing situation". "People of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour. India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," the post read.US President Joe Biden also extended "rock solid and unwavering" support to Israel in response to "terrorist assaults" by Hamas. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will also visit Israel and meet the country's political leadership to discuss the ongoing conflict.