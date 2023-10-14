What's new

Can have another army with Indian volunteers: Israeli envoy

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
64,122
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China

Can have another army with Indian volunteers: Israeli envoy​

Ambassador Naor Gilon said Israel will not forget support shown by the Indian leadership and people during its ongoing war against Hamas.

israeli-ambassador-to-india-naor-gilon-135528301-16x9.png

Israeli Ambassador to India Naor Gilon thanked the Indian leadership and people for the support. (Screengrab)

New Delhi,UPDATED: Oct 13, 2023 21:05 IST

Israel's Ambassador to India Naor Gilon on Friday expressed gratitude to the Indian leadership and people for the support extended to Israel during its war with Hamas.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Gilon said, “The level of support which we got from Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) who, on Saturday, came out and tweeted a condemnation and extended support to Israel. We will not forget that.”

Ambassador Gilon also said he “could have another IDF (Israeli Defence Forces) with the Indian volunteers”.

Ambassador Gilon said he received phone calls from ministers, officials and business persons extending support to Israel.

Ambassador Gilon highlighted the overwhelming support from Indians for Israel.

“Look at the social media of the embassy (Israeli Embassy), it's amazing. I could have another IDF with volunteers (Indians). Everyone is telling me I want to volunteer and I want to go and fight for Israelâ€æthis strong support is unprecedented for me," he told ANI.

“India and Israel, the closeness is something I cannot explain,” he added.

The Palestinian terrorist group Hamas launched a barrage of rocket attacks in southern Israel on Saturday, October 7, killing more than 1,200 Israelis and 1,500 Palestinians.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. After the call, PM Modi said that India "condemns terrorism in all its forms".

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi thanked Netanyahu for his call and for providing him with an "update on the ongoing situation". "People of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour. India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," the post read.

US President Joe Biden also extended "rock solid and unwavering" support to Israel in response to "terrorist assaults" by Hamas. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will also visit Israel and meet the country's political leadership to discuss the ongoing conflict.

www.indiatoday.in

Can have another army with Indian volunteers: Israeli envoy

Ambassador Naor Gilon said Israel will not forget support shown by the Indian leadership and people during its ongoing war against Hamas.
www.indiatoday.in www.indiatoday.in
 
Modi better watch it. Too much of this jumping up and down about support for Ijrail can result in some deportation from gulf countries and loss of remittance.
 
Bilal9 said:
Modi better watch it. Too much of this jumping up and down about support for Ijrail can result in some deportation from gulf countries and loss of remittance.
Click to expand...
UAE, Bahrain are bigger supporters, that is why they are so brazen. These two countries abandoned Palestine with Saudi backing obviously, they couldn't have done it on their own. In the meantime, Saudis play a role like they care about Palestine.
 
We should not get involved in some one else war. We should learn from the mistakes of Pakistan.
 

Similar threads

INDIAPOSITIVE
I am really moved and touched,Israel Envoy On India’s Support
2 3
Replies
35
Views
450
Azadkashmir
Azadkashmir
beijingwalker
Israeli FM expresses 'deep disappointment' with China's response to war
Replies
2
Views
78
Menthol
Menthol
beijingwalker
US to hike military aid, send military ships and aircraft closer to Israel
2 3
Replies
42
Views
754
gambit
gambit
R
Modi and Netanyahu: Two Sides of The Same Coin
2
Replies
29
Views
463
karmaa
K
beijingwalker
Russia Already Exploiting Israel Attacks to Bolster War in Ukraine: ISW
Replies
2
Views
135
Oracle
Oracle

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom