Can China's Type 055 Destroyer Match the Arleigh Burke III? An In-Depth Comparison

Can China's Type 055 Destroyer Match the Arleigh Burke III? An In-Depth Comparison​


We compare the Chinese Type 055 destroyer with the US Navy's Arleigh Burke Flight 3, in capabilities such as air defence, anti-ship and anti-submarine warfare. We also compare their stealth features, and cost.CHAPTERS00:00 – Intro00:52 – Arleigh Burke variants, or 'Flights'03:45 – Surface-to-air missiles05:41 – Main radar09:14 – Anti-ship11:08 – Anti-submarine 12:40 – Stealth and CostReferences:https://missilethreat.csis.org/defsys...https://nationalinterest.org/blog/reb...https://crsreports.congress.gov/produ...https://nationalinterest.org/blog/buz...https://www.navalnews.com/naval-news/...https://www.naval-technology.com/proj...https://inf.news/en/military/7f210e66...
 

