Camel Farming in Pakistan

Of the estimated 18.58 million camels the world over, 1.2 million are reared in the desert areas of Pakistan.The ratios of camel population province-wise are as follows Balochistan 36.43 per cent, Punjab 33.51 per cent, Sindh 22.76 per cent and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 7.30 per cent.In spite of the country's large population of camels, they are mostly ignored among the domestic ruminants in terms of care, productivity or research, whereas in the Gulf states, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Somalia and Sudan there are dairy farms with modern equipment to increase population, milk and meat production.In addition research is also in progress to ascertain the health benefits of camel products, mainly milk and meat. According to an estimate of the FAO, the global market potential for camel milk could be billions of dollars in the near future, when the product reaches the European markets as a health food. In the Gulf region and the African countries, camel milk and its products such as yogurt, laban (drinkable yogurt) and soft cheese are already in the market.With the every passing day, dairy products usually produced from cow or buffalo milk are becoming costlier because livestock farming has not scientifically developed. The supply cannot match with the increase in population and the pace of urbanisation. The country is still spending some $45-60 million on import of formula milk annually.Under the changing ecological and socio-economic conditions, camels can be considered as the white gold and indeed rearing camels to produce milk and other dairy products along with meat is a good option to earn foreign exchange.Camel has a potential for satisfying the future meat and dairy needs of the country, mainly because, unlike other dairy and meat animals, camels require meagre essentials for survival, hence cost effective. For instance, camel consumes water economically and uses its hump to store fat which act as a storage in times of food and water deprivation and to resist drought. Moreover, camels can browse different varieties of forages. If quality forage is not available, it can efficiently utilise poor quality forage with high crude fibre also in its fore stomach.On the other hand, if it is fed on low protein forages; it can recycle and utilise its body urea for microbial protein synthesis much more effectively than the true ruminants. It has also been observed that a normal dairy cow uses 9.1kg of dry matter of feed to produce one litre of milk whereas a camel only consumes 1.9kg.Dromedary camels produce more milk of high nutritional value and for a longer period of time than other species in an environment that may be rightly termed as hostile in terms of extreme temperature, drought and lack of pasture. It is observed that a camel has the ability to produce milk of good composition and quantity fit for human consumption even when water is severely restricted; well-fed and managed dromedaries produce 9-14 litres of milk on a daily basis and roughly 2,722-3,629 litres in a lactation period of 16-18 months, while under desert conditions the average lactation yield varies from 1,134-1,588 liters milk in nine months. Depending on management and environmental conditions, the average lactation length in camel is 12 months with a range from 9-18 months.Camel's milk is more nutritious than cow's, but should not be drunk un-pasteurised as it can carry bacterial infections. Camel's milk needs not to be boiled as much as that of cow's or goat's. Strong in flavour, with a salt like taste, must be drunk slowly to allow the stomach to digest it. The milk is lower in fat and lactose and higher in potassium, iron and Vitamin C. Clinical analysis of camel's milk has shown it to be 40 per cent lower in cholesterol than cow's milk. It also has a low sugar and a high mineral content, with sodium, magnesium and possibly iodine - if it was present in the camel's diet - as well as high protein content.Experts also say that camel milk is very important for survival in arid countries. Camels have the potential for milk, meat in the lucrative markets of Egypt, Libya, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states.The need is to realise the potential of this animal at both federal and provincial levels, together with the livestock sub-sector. Moreover, the government should encourage the established dairy farms and companies too for development of camel dairying and commercialisation of milk.