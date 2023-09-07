California passes bill banning caste-based discrimination

Maira La
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Mar 5, 2010
- Messages
- 4,809
- Reaction score
- 1
- Country
- Location
Dalit rights groups hail the vote as a landmark victory in their bid to stop casteism from taking root in the US.
Los Angeles, California – The California state legislature has become the first in the United States to pass a bill banning discrimination based on caste, a centuries-old system of social stratification with roots in South Asia.
On Tuesday, the State Senate passed SB 403 by a margin of 31-5, adding caste as a form of ancestry protected under state civil rights law, as well as education and housing codes.
Read more...
Los Angeles, California – The California state legislature has become the first in the United States to pass a bill banning discrimination based on caste, a centuries-old system of social stratification with roots in South Asia.
On Tuesday, the State Senate passed SB 403 by a margin of 31-5, adding caste as a form of ancestry protected under state civil rights law, as well as education and housing codes.
Read more...