California passes bill banning caste-based discrimination

Dalit rights groups hail the vote as a landmark victory in their bid to stop casteism from taking root in the US.

Los Angeles, California – The California state legislature has become the first in the United States to pass a bill banning discrimination based on caste, a centuries-old system of social stratification with roots in South Asia.

On Tuesday, the State Senate passed SB 403 by a margin of 31-5, adding caste as a form of ancestry protected under state civil rights law, as well as education and housing codes.

Yet most of the job interviews will happen through referrals and personal recommendations. These laws doesn’t mean jack shyte in tech communities.
 
Skull and Bones said:
Yet most of the job interviews will happen through referrals and personal recommendations. These laws doesn’t mean jack shyte in tech communities.
1694068330009.png

:lol:
 

