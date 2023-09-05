What's new

Byzantine Military Revolution: The Army That Brought the Empire to A Golden Age

dexter

dexter

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Apr 17, 2009
Messages
6,042
Reaction score
25
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

After the Fall of Rome in the 5th century AD, the Roman Empire persisted in the east as what is known today as the “Byzantine Empire” or Eastern Roman Empire. In the 7th and 8th centuries, the Byzantines underwent a period of cultural and military decline, often referred to as the Byzantine Dark Ages. Only after decades of internal struggle and military defeat, did the Byzantine Empire manage to stabilize its position in the 9th century. This was due in no small part to the defensive effectiveness of its army. Although the army was well organized according to the so-called themes, military or administrative districts, and centered around the tagmata, professional standing regiments formed by Emperor Constantine V. it lacked offensive capabilities. This insufficiency of the Byzantine army stood in stark contrast with the ambitions of the emperors. They wanted to take the fight to the Muslim states on their borders. This policy, however, called for a more professional and more offensively capable army. It called for military reforms. In this video, we’re looking at the three central changes that turned the Byzantine army into the force that should bring the Empire to a new Golden Age.
 

Similar threads

dexter
Islam's Golden Age I Abbasid Caliphate
2
Replies
27
Views
2K
dexter
dexter
dexter
Units of History - Byzantine Fire Ships
Replies
0
Views
2K
dexter
dexter
dexter
Units of History - The Varangian Guard
Replies
1
Views
2K
Foinikas
Foinikas
H
HOW THE INDUS VALLEY FED ISLAM’S GOLDEN AGE
Replies
11
Views
2K
S.Y.A
S.Y.A
akramishaqkhan
Are Pakistan's Military forces a contemporary example of the Jaanissaries from the Ottoman Empire
2
Replies
29
Views
930
maverick1977
maverick1977

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom