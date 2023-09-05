Byzantine Military Revolution: The Army That Brought the Empire to A Golden Age

After the Fall of Rome in the 5th century AD, the Roman Empire persisted in the east as what is known today as the. In the 7th and 8th centuries, the Byzantines underwent a period of cultural and military decline, often referred to as. Only after decades of internal struggle and military defeat, did the Byzantine Empire manage to stabilize its position in the 9th century. This was due in no small part to the defensive effectiveness of its army. Although the army was well organized according to the so-called themes, military or administrative districts, and centered around the tagmata, professional standing regiments formed by. it lacked offensive capabilities. This insufficiency of the Byzantine army stood in stark contrast with the ambitions of the emperors. They wanted to take the fight to the Muslim states on their borders. This policy, however, called for a more professional and more offensively capable army. It called for military reforms. In this video, we’re looking at the three central changes that turned theinto the force that should bring the Empire to a