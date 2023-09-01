What's new

BYD, Li Auto break sales records again as pent-up demand for EVs benefits top Chinese marques

BYD, Li Auto break sales records again as pent-up demand for EVs benefits top Chinese marques​

  • Monthly deliveries for each of Li L7, Li L8 and Li L9 surpassed 10,000 units in August, as Li Auto set a monthly sales record for a fifth month in a row
  • BYD reports sales increase of 4.7 per cent, rewrites monthly delivery record for a fourth consecutive month

Published: 9:10pm, 1 Sep, 2023

Li Auto and BYD, two of China’s top electric vehicle (EV) marques, broke monthly sales records in August as they benefited from a release of pent-up demand in the world’s largest EV market.

Li Auto, a Beijing-headquartered premium EV maker seen as the nearest domestic competitor to US carmaker Tesla in China, handed 34,914 cars to customers in August, beating a previous all-time high of 34,134 EV deliveries in July. It has now set a monthly sales record for a fifth month in a row.

“We delivered a robust performance in August with monthly deliveries for each of Li L7, Li L8 and Li L9 surpassing 10,000 vehicles, as an increasing number of family users recognise and trust our products,” Li Xiang, the marque’s co-founder and CEO, said in a statement on Friday. “The popularity of these three Li ‘L series’ models has solidified our sales leadership position in both China’s new-energy vehicle and premium vehicle markets.”


BYD, Li Auto break sales records again as pent-up demand benefits top marques

Li Auto and BYD, two of China's top electric vehicle marques, broke monthly sales records in August as they benefited from a release of pent-up demand in the world's largest EV market.
Looks Toyota is unable to crack Chinese market while in USA they r market leader
 
I really like to know where you troll is from, why you never answer this question, it's getting more interesting, what kind of self hating person with immense infeiority complex wouldn't even have the courage to reveal its true nationality?
 

